



In his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar strongly criticised Pakistan’s long-standing role as the “epicentre of global terrorism.” He pointed out that major international terrorist attacks over the decades have often been traced back to Pakistan.





He also noted that many individuals listed as terrorists by the United Nations are of Pakistani nationality, underscoring the country’s direct role in fostering global instability.





Jaishankar cited the recent April 2025 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent tourists were brutally murdered. He described this tragedy as the most recent instance of state-backed terrorism and cross-border barbarism, highlighting that such events not only target India but also threaten overall global peace and security.





The Minister reminded the assembly that India exercised its sovereign right to self-defence through “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, 2025. The precision missile strikes targeted nine terrorist nodes across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, striking at the heart of militant infrastructure.





Key sites included Jaish-e-Mohammed’s base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s operational hub in Muridke. The objective was to dismantle terrorist networks before they could be used to orchestrate future attacks. According to Jaishankar, this action represented India’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens and bringing perpetrators of such violence to justice.





A central theme of Jaishankar’s speech was the need for deeper international cooperation against terrorism. He cautioned that when some countries openly adopt terrorism as a tool of state policy and glorify terrorists at an industrial scale, the international community must respond with unequivocal condemnation.





He emphasised measures such as choking the financing of terrorism, sanctioning prominent terrorists, and maintaining relentless pressure on the entire ecosystem that enables terror to thrive. He warned that nations condoning or sheltering terrorism would eventually face its repercussions themselves.





Shifting focus to the role of the United Nations itself, Jaishankar reflected on its historical journey. He noted that since its founding, the organisation had adapted significantly, especially during the phases of decolonisation and globalisation that expanded its membership and responsibilities.





Modern challenges, he said, call for a UN that goes beyond conflict prevention. Its evolving agenda now prioritises development goals, climate change, international trade, food security, and health access – all of which are vital to overall human well-being and global stability.





Concluding his speech with a reaffirmation of India’s global stance, Jaishankar underscored New Delhi’s dedication to peace, human dignity, and cooperative multilateralism. He reminded the assembly that the UN Charter is not only about preventing wars, but also about building peace and preserving human rights.





Against the backdrop of multiple global crises, ranging from conflicts to climate change to economic volatility, Jaishankar assured that India will continue to play a leading role in strengthening multilateral institutions and promoting shared international security.





Based On ANI Report







