



India and Canada have taken significant steps toward restoring trust and strengthening security cooperation through a series of high-level engagements in New Delhi.





On September 18, 2025, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Canadian counterpart Nathalie G. Drouin, National Security and Intelligence Adviser of Canada, as part of the ongoing bilateral security dialogue framework.





The discussions drew follow-up momentum from earlier talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, in June 2025.





Both NSAs acknowledged a new political impetus to stabilise ties, reviewed the evolving security environment, and agreed to deepen collaboration in critical domains such as counterterrorism, combating transnational organised crime, and intelligence sharing. They also explored priority areas of future cooperation and exchanged assessments on regional and global developments, underscoring the need for a collaborative approach to advance shared security concerns.





Building on this engagement, pre-Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were held in New Delhi on September 19, led by Secretary (East) P. Kumaran and Canada’s Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison.





These consultations served as an opportunity to review the state of bilateral relations comprehensively and reaffirm commitment to shared democratic values, rule of law, and sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Both sides welcomed the return of High Commissioners to each other’s capitals as a key confidence-building step since June 2025. In line with directions from the Prime Ministers, India and Canada agreed to reactivate stalled bilateral dialogue mechanisms across a wide range of domains including trade, defence, energy, civil nuclear cooperation, law enforcement, critical minerals, space, science and technology, and agriculture.





The two sides also recognised the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and agreed to address capacity-related and consular issues at missions to improve services and facilitate exchanges.





Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison also separately met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, further reinforcing the diplomatic engagement.





Both New Delhi and Ottawa see these interactions as part of a stabilisation roadmap designed to rebuild mutual trust, restore institutional mechanisms of dialogue, and lay foundations for a balanced and forward-looking partnership anchored in common interests and shared global responsibilities.





Based On ANI Report







