



India’s diplomatic engagements at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) highlighted the country’s steadfast positions on counter-terrorism, global solidarity, and climate resilience, while also deepening its partnership with the European Union.





Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George, held discussions with Ms. Belen Martinez Carbonell, Secretary-General of the European Union’s External Action Service (EEAS).





The talks covered a broad spectrum of issues, focusing on advancing the India-EU partnership and exchanging views on pressing global and regional developments. This engagement reflected the growing importance of India-EU ties in the context of shifting geopolitical challenges.





At the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, Ambassador George delivered India’s national statement. He drew attention to the scourge of cross-border terrorism that India has long faced, underlining the country’s zero tolerance approach. Calling for united international action, he emphasised that combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations required a strong collective commitment.





Earlier in the week, during the high-level segment commemorating the 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly, George positioned India’s anti-terrorism stance within a broader narrative of resilience. He underscored India’s readiness to work with partners to assist the Global South in responding to environmental disasters, framing cooperation in climate action and disaster relief as an extension of India’s global solidarity.





Continuing this theme, Ambassador George spoke at the High-Level Solutions Dialogue on Early Warning and Extreme Heat. Sharing India’s domestic experience, he highlighted Heat Action Plans as effective frameworks to tackle rising temperatures. He cited the use of digital tools for last-mile early warning dissemination and low-cost cooling solutions as central components of India’s climate strategy. Speaking alongside representatives from Singapore, Maldives, EU, and Finland, he reiterated that India stood prepared to support vulnerable nations, especially in the Global South, in strengthening early warning systems, risk reduction, and disaster management mechanisms.





On the sidelines of the UNGA, Ambassador George participated in the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) 2025. He reiterated India’s commitment to the values of the Commonwealth Charter but also stressed the need for reforms to make the grouping more reflective of contemporary realities. India’s position emphasised the importance of democratising international forums and making them more relevant to present-day challenges.





Further expanding India’s diplomatic footprint, the Ambassador represented the country at the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine. Stressing the urgency of reviving the two-state solution, he reaffirmed India’s long-standing support for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Israel-Palestine conflict. His participation underscored India’s consistent call for dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law in addressing regional disputes.





India’s engagements at the UN showcased a multifaceted foreign policy approach—anchored in zero tolerance to terrorism, cooperative leadership on global climate action, advocacy for institutional reforms, and commitment to peacebuilding in conflict regions. This blend of security, development, and diplomacy reflected the holistic vision New Delhi seeks to project on the global stage.















