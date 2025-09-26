



Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal, linked to the proscribed group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was released on bail from Ontario’s Central East Correctional Centre within a week of his arrest on firearms-related charges.





Shortly after his release, he appeared in a video declaring his intent to support SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in organizing the Khalistan referendum scheduled for November 23, 2025. In the provocative message, Gosal asserted, “Delhi banega Khalistan” ("Delhi will become Khalistan").





The video was circulated by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, head of SFJ and a designated terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since July 2020. In the same footage, Pannun mocked and directly threatened India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, challenging him to travel to Canada, the United States, or Europe to enforce action against him. Pannun has a long record of anti-India propaganda and stands accused of inciting violence, cyber threats, and attempts to radicalize overseas Sikh populations.





Gosal is believed to be a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another prominent Khalistan supporter killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. Nijjar’s killing led to a severe diplomatic confrontation between India and Canada after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged “credible allegations” of Indian involvement.





India strongly denied the claims, accusing Canada of serving as a safe haven for Khalistani extremists. Gosal’s recent arrest on firearms charges ties into broader concerns about extremist-linked criminal activity within Canada’s Sikh separatist networks.





According to a CBC-Reuters report, Canadian police had previously cautioned Gosal about credible threats to his life. Such warnings have also been issued to multiple Sikh activists in Canada due to heightened risks after Nijjar’s death. This underscores the volatile security environment surrounding Khalistani elements in North America and the factional violence that often accompanies them.





The timing of Gosal’s release and provocative statements comes at a delicate moment in India-Canada relations. Ottawa’s new leadership under Prime Minister Mark Carney has attempted to rebuild trust with New Delhi after years of strained ties. Just last week, India’s NSA Ajit Doval met Canada’s NSA Nathalie Drouin in New Delhi for discussions aimed at easing tensions and addressing counter-terrorism concerns. Gosal and Pannun’s latest threats may undermine these fragile efforts.





New Delhi continues to view SFJ and its activities as a direct threat to Indian sovereignty, accusing Pakistan-backed networks of funding and promoting Khalistani separatism abroad. The Indian government has consistently pressed Ottawa, Washington, and European capitals for stronger action against designated extremists like Pannun. The renewed threats against India’s leadership are likely to intensify calls for extradition, counter-terror cooperation, and international accountability.





