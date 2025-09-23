



India and Pakistan have both extended their mutual airspace restrictions until October 24, underscoring the continuing fallout from the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Both nations issued separate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) on September 23, formalising the extension of the closures for civilian and military flights.





India’s NOTAM states that airspace will remain closed to all Pakistan-registered aircraft as well as planes operated, owned, or leased by Pakistan airlines or operators, including military flights. The closure will last until 2359 hours (UTC) on October 23, equivalent to 0530 IST on October 24. Pakistan has issued a reciprocal closure barring Indian flights from entering its airspace for the same period.





The restrictions were first imposed after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people and significantly heightened tensions between the two countries.





In response, India restricted the use of its airspace to Pakistani civilian and military aircraft effective April 30. Since then, both countries have repeatedly extended the ban rather than restoring normal cross-border overflight arrangements.





The closure has affected civilian airlines, especially those operating regional routes between South and Central Asia, as flights must take longer detours to avoid each other’s airspace. This has increased flying times, fuel consumption, and operational costs for multiple carriers. Military operations have also been impacted, requiring altered routing for training, reconnaissance, and transport flights.





The airspace restrictions are not just an aviation issue but a direct reflection of strained Indo-Pak ties following the Pahalgam attack. By extending the curbs, both sides are signaling continued hardline positions, with no sign of immediate de-escalation or confidence-building measures. The measure remains part of broader retaliatory steps India has taken, including ramped up military vigilance and tightening border security.





A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a formal communication issued by aviation authorities containing essential flight operation information. Such notices are critical for pilots, airlines, and air traffic controllers to ensure safety and compliance with regulatory restrictions. In this case, the NOTAMs serve as legal and operational directives to keep all Pakistani and Indian flights out of each other’s airspace until further orders.





