



Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos has commissioned India’s first large-format additive manufacturing facility dedicated to aerospace and rocket systems. This new facility integrates the complete process chain including design, simulation, 3D printing, post-processing, and finishing under one roof to streamline production and reduce costs significantly.





The facility is capable of 3D printing rocket and aerospace components up to one metre in height. This capability represents a major advancement, enabling the production of parts that were previously too complex or large to manufacture using additive manufacturing techniques in India.





Agnikul Cosmos has developed an indigenous de-powdering machine as part of the post-processing system. This critical in-house development ensures space-grade quality and flawless surface finishes for printed parts, reducing dependency on external suppliers and enhancing quality control.





With this facility, Agnikul can now manufacture single-piece 3D-printed rocket engines up to one metre tall, which deliver seven times more thrust compared to their earlier engine designs. These engines can be produced fully in-house within days, enabling faster testing cycles and accelerating innovation in rocket propulsion technology.





The company aims to make space access more reliable and cost-effective by reducing the production costs of aerospace components by up to 50%. The new plant’s integrated ecosystem also improves supply chain resilience and quality, positioning India’s private space sector strongly in the global market.





Founded in 2017 and incubated at IIT-Madras, Agnikul Cosmos has already made strides in the space launch ecosystem with its Agnibaan family of launch vehicles for on-demand satellite deployment. The commissioning of this large-format additive manufacturing facility marks a significant milestone in supporting India's growing private space ecosystem and ambitions.





Executives from Agnikul highlighted that developing full-scale printing and post-processing machines internally equips them to build space transportation systems more rapidly, pushing their innovations closer to operational space launches.





The facility is expected not only to enhance Agnikul’s own launch readiness but also to lay the foundation for a self-sustaining, globally competitive Indian space manufacturing industry capable of producing advanced rocket components efficiently and cost-effectively.





Agnikul Cosmos’ commissioning of this additive manufacturing hub represents a breakthrough for India’s aerospace and rocket manufacturing capabilities, fostering innovation and reducing production timelines in the country’s advancing space sector.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







