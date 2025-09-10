



India, Iran, and Armenia conducted the third round of their trilateral consultations on September 8, 2025, in Tehran.





The meeting was co-chaired by Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI) from India; Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia at Iran's Foreign Ministry; and Anahit Karapetyan, Head of the Asia-Pacific Department at Armenia's Foreign Ministry.





This round of talks followed the first meeting held in Yerevan in April 2023 and the second in New Delhi in December 2024, showcasing a consistent and annual engagement among the three nations.





During the consultation, the three sides expressed satisfaction with the regularity of the meetings and reviewed the progress achieved based on decisions from the previous consultations. They emphasised fulfilling established goals to secure their mutual interests and to promote prosperity and welfare in the region.





Key focus was placed on expanding and deepening cooperation, particularly in connectivity projects such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, which aims to enhance Armenia’s connectivity with neighbouring countries like Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Turkey. These connectivity projects are seen as strategic to boosting trade, improving regional transport infrastructure, and strengthening economic integration.





Economic and trade cooperation was another major area of discussion, with the parties reviewing initiatives to develop relations across economic, trade, and other sectors of mutual interest. The talks also touched on strengthening people-to-people ties through tourism, cultural exchanges, and enhanced bilateral and multilateral engagements.





Significantly, the Indian side continues to advocate using routes like the INSTC and the port of Chabahar in Iran as vital strategic alternatives to traditional trade pathways, especially for access to Central Asia and Europe, circumventing Pakistan. Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project complements these efforts by aiming to position Armenia as a pivotal transit and connectivity hub in the region, linking South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.





The three parties also agreed that the next round of trilateral consultations will be held in Armenia in 2026, indicating ongoing and deepening trilateral cooperation. The meetings serve as a platform to harmonise regional interests, bolster connectivity infrastructure, and advance economic and strategic partnerships among the three nations, contributing to regional welfare and stability.





The trilateral consultations highlight a strategic and multi-dimensional approach by India, Iran, and Armenia to reinforce connectivity, economic collaboration, and regional integration frameworks, with the INSTC and related infrastructure projects forming the backbone of this cooperation.





The enhanced coordination is also seen as a response to broader geopolitical dynamics, promoting stability and prosperity in South Asia and its neighbouring regions through sustained diplomatic engagement and infrastructure-led cooperation.





