



Australia has elevated its description of India to the status of a “top-tier defence and security partner,” underscoring the growing strategic alignment between the two nations in pursuit of an open, stable, and rules-based Indo-Pacific order.





In remarks made by an Australian Defence Spokesperson, Canberra formally welcomed India’s “critical leadership in the Indian Ocean,” recognising New Delhi’s expanding role as a stabilising influence across the maritime commons.





The spokesperson further emphasised that both nations, as holders of the largest Indian Ocean coastlines, view maritime security as central to their evolving defence cooperation.





The 2nd India–Australia Annual Summit, held on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro on 19 November 2024, marked a significant advance in bilateral defence ties. During this high-level meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to formulate a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, which will set out practical milestones for joint defence engagement through the coming decade.





Particular focus was placed on enhancing maritime domain awareness (MDA), expanding reciprocal defence information-sharing, and building the architecture of operational defence collaboration. This roadmap is intended to transform dialogue into deliverable objectives—ranging from strengthened institutional linkages and new mechanisms for secure communications, to expanded joint participation in naval exercises and coordinated presence operations across the Indian Ocean.





This trajectory builds on a decade of intensifying defence engagement. Australia and India have tripled their annual defence activities over the past ten years: from just 11 interactions in 2014 to 33 in 2024. These activities span joint military exercises, strategic and operational dialogues, exchanges of defence and civilian personnel, as well as cooperation in defence science and technology.





Crucially, maritime collaboration has become the focal point of bilateral defence relations in light of shared security assessments of the Indo-Pacific. India’s decision in 2023 to send INS Vagir, an indigenously manufactured Kalvari-class submarine of the Indian Navy, to visit HMAS Stirling—the largest base of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN)—was a landmark, representing the first-ever Indian submarine visit to Australia.





This was widely interpreted as a measure of mutual confidence and a practical step toward improving submarine safety, interoperability, and undersea warfare collaboration.





Beyond structured military engagements, both governments have also increasingly aligned politically on issues of regional and global security. Australia has pledged support for India’s counter-terrorism efforts, with Canberra strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025.





In a direct display of solidarity, Prime Minister Albanese held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi on 23 April 2025 to express condolences for the victims and reiterated that Australia “stands with India in the fight against terrorism.” This coordinated messaging highlights the shared recognition that terrorism remains a transnational challenge and that both democracies can contribute significantly to a wider security architecture that addresses both conventional and non-traditional threats in the region.





Taken together, India and Australia’s path of cooperation signals the emergence of a matured and resilient defence partnership underpinned by both common values and converging strategic interests. From the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative to Quad engagements, naval exercises such as AUSINDEX and Malabar, and the growth of professional defence exchanges, the India–Australia partnership is diversifying into multi-domain security collaboration.





The adoption of the Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap during the 2024 Annual Summit adds a long-term vision that seeks to anchor Indo-Pacific security on the foundation of practical milestones—ranging from increased interoperability to enhanced information-sharing frameworks and new joint technological pursuits.





Ultimately, Australia’s recognition of India as a “top-tier partner” is not just semantic; it reflects Canberra’s increasing investment in an India-centred maritime strategy in the Indian Ocean, at a time when both nations face overlapping concerns over freedom of navigation, infrastructure security, counter-terrorism, and regional stability.





The depth of institutional cooperation, the increase in operational interaction frequency, and the high-level personal rapport between the leaders underscore how the India–Australia defence partnership has shifted from being aspirational to being operationally consequential in the Indo-Pacific balance of power.





Based On WION Report







