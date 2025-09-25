



India is actively considering French fighter jet engines as an alternative to American engines, amid delays in concluding its long-pending joint manufacturing agreement with the United States.





Senior officials in New Delhi have confirmed that discussions with France’s Safran SA are underway, though it remains unclear whether the arrangement will involve direct purchases or a localized joint production model. The shift underscores India’s urgency to secure propulsion solutions for its expanding fighter fleet in the face of mounting security challenges.





The TEJAS MK-2, India’s next-generation indigenous fighter jet, was originally planned to be powered by General Electric’s F-414 engines under a co-production deal sanctioned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.





This framework was seen as a breakthrough in Indo-US cooperation, promising deep integration of supply chains and technology transfer. However, talks have slowed considerably over the past year, leaving a critical gap in timelines for scaling up fighter production.





India has ambitious plans to induct nearly 200 advanced fighters to replace ageing fleets of SEPECAT Jaguars and Dassault Mirage-2000s. Both types, though still operational, face retirement due to outdated electronics, higher maintenance costs, and obsolescence against adversary platforms.





The new fighters are expected to form the backbone of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the 2030s, making the choice of engine supplier strategically vital. Adequate engine supply will directly affect IAF’s ability to meet its sanctioned squadron strength, which is already stretched thin.





Safran’s engines are not new to India’s aviation ecosystem. The French manufacturer powers the Rafale fighter jets currently in service and has been involved in consultations with the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) on the stalled Kaveri engine program.





A potential Safran-India collaboration could therefore build on existing trust and technical cooperation. For Paris, providing power plants also strengthens its role as New Delhi’s leading defence supplier after Rafale’s operational success and subsequent orders.





The broader geopolitical context also explains New Delhi’s urgency. Earlier this year, India and Pakistan entered into a near war-like situation involving aerial clashes, drone swarms, and missile strikes across their contested border.





The episode highlighted the IAF’s limited fleet depth and heavy dependence on imported systems. Expediting fighter manufacturing has therefore become a national security imperative, not merely an industrial or diplomatic objective.





Complicating the picture, India-US relations are going through their severest downturn in decades. President Donald Trump’s imposition of punitive 50% tariffs on Indian goods has overshadowed the once-lauded “strategic partnership.”





While both governments are keen to firewall defence ties, progress has been slow. Washington still hopes to finalize the F-414 engine manufacturing in India, and US delegations, including Pentagon officials and Boeing executives, continue to visit New Delhi for high-level talks. Yet, the lack of momentum has cast doubts about long-term certainty.





India’s push for private sector participation in fighter development adds another dimension. For the first time, private defence firms have been cleared to design and develop advanced combat aircraft, complementing public sector efforts by HAL.





This opening creates an industrial ecosystem where competition and foreign tie-ups could flourish, provided engine supplies are secured. Engines remain the most challenging and sensitive part of fighter technology, and New Delhi’s decision about its foreign partner will shape its aerospace sector for decades.





Ultimately, India faces a defining choice: whether to rely on American propulsion technology under a joint-manufacturing promise that is yet to materialize, or pivot to France, whose track record in delivering to India – from Mirage-2000s to Rafale fighters – has been smoother.





Both Washington and Paris see the contest as a gateway to securing deeper defence-industrial ties with Asia’s third-largest economy. For India, the decision is about securing operational readiness in an increasingly hostile regional environment.





Based On Bloomberg Report







