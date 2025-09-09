



India and New Zealand have recently demonstrated significant momentum in strengthening their comprehensive partnership, underlining robust engagement across diplomatic, defence, trade, and social domains during the Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi on September 8, 2025.





The discussions, led by Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra and Deputy Secretary (Asia Group & Americas) Grahame Morton, encompassed a broad spectrum of bilateral relations including defence cooperation, economic linkages, education, sports exchanges, customs protocols, migration, and people-to-people connectivity.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted via X (formerly Twitter) that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation and sustain the momentum achieved through frequent high-level exchanges and strategic dialogues in recent months.





Defence ties were notably advanced with the prior visit by Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, in August, during which he met New Zealand’s Defence Ministry Head of International Branch, Kathleen Pearce.





This engagement reiterated the mutual interest in broadening cooperation across key security domains, reflecting a shared understanding of emerging regional security challenges.





Such dialogues are expected to support enhanced interoperability, knowledge-sharing on defence technologies, and possible joint training or exchanges between respective armed forces.





Trade relations are undergoing a transformative phase, spurred by the successful conclusion of the Second Round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in July 2025.





The FTA aims to lower trade barriers, bolster investment inflows, strengthen supply chain resilience, and provide a stable, predictable framework for cross-border economic activity.





Inter-sessional meetings will sustain negotiation momentum, with the Third Round scheduled in New Zealand for September 2025, underscoring the intent to expedite mutually-beneficial outcomes.





India’s merchandise trade volume with New Zealand reached USD 1.3 billion in FY 2024-25, a 48.6% growth over the previous year, pointing to the increasing breadth and depth of bilateral commerce. The ongoing trade talks are thus poised to unlock further potential, especially in sectors like agriculture, technology, and services.





Beyond strategic and economic issues, the consultations placed strong emphasis on education, sports, and mobility arrangements, supporting exchanges and collaborations that benefit young people, academic institutions, and professionals.





Customs cooperation and people-to-people ties were acknowledged as essential elements of the partnership, empowered by shared Commonwealth membership, common law traditions, and similar democratic values. These underpinnings contribute to the maintenance of a supportive and collaborative environment for both countries’ diverse communities.





The latest Foreign Office Consultations between India and New Zealand have reinforced the longstanding foundation of bilateral friendship and mapped an ambitious trajectory for the coming year.





Through regular diplomatic engagement, strategic defence collaboration, accelerated trade negotiations, and vibrant social, educational, and people-centric linkages, both nations are positioned to elevate their ties, ensuring a resilient and dynamic partnership for their future.





Based On ANI Report







