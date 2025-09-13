



India and Norway held their first-ever Maritime Security, Disarmament, and Non-Proliferation Dialogue in Oslo on September 12, 2025, marking a significant step forward in bilateral cooperation and strategic engagement between the two nations.





The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while the Norwegian side was represented by Jon Elvedal Fredriksen, Director General in the Department for Security Policy and the High North of Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





This inaugural dialogue provided an institutional platform for both sides to exchange perspectives on global and regional developments in the maritime domain, while also addressing issues of arms control, non-proliferation, and multilateral governance.





During the dialogue, the two delegations underscored the shared importance of maintaining a secure and safe maritime environment in line with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).





Both countries acknowledged that a stable maritime order is essential not only for peace and regional stability but also as a foundation for global trade, economic connectivity, and energy security.





India and Norway also reviewed the current state of cooperation between their maritime institutions and explored ways to bolster international and regional mechanisms designed to enhance maritime security comprehensively.





This included strengthening efforts in countering illicit maritime activities such as smuggling, piracy, and illegal fishing, as well as prioritizing the protection of critical maritime infrastructure like ports, undersea data cables, and offshore energy installations.





The dialogue also broadened into discussions on the issues of disarmament, non-proliferation, and multilateral coordination, where India and Norway exchanged views on the evolving challenges posed by emerging technologies, nuclear and conventional arms control regimes, and the need for cooperative engagement in international forums.





Both sides recognised that addressing threats in these fields required greater transparency, trust-building measures, and joint advocacy for the strengthening of global treaties and regulatory bodies.





In addition to the strategic-security track, this dialogue built upon ongoing engagements in the maritime sector, highlighted by the visit of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal to Oslo earlier in June 2025. Sonowal had substantive meetings with Norwegian Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygard and the Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen, on the sidelines of the Nor-Shipping event.





These ministerial engagements focused on deepening cooperation in green maritime technologies, ferry system electrification, and the digitalisation of shipping operations. Norway’s globally recognised expertise in sustainable ferry electrification was noted as a model of best practice, from which India could draw valuable lessons.





Minister Sonowal had used the occasion to emphasize India’s ambitious transformation roadmap for its maritime sector through the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. He reiterated that India’s ports are being upgraded not only as gateways for trade but also as emerging hubs for green energy transitions, facilitating offshore wind projects, green hydrogen initiatives, and low-carbon logistics solutions.





Both India and Norway found converging interests in pushing forward sustainable shipping through initiatives such as the Green Coastal Shipping Programme and Green Voyage 2050, identifying opportunities for collaboration in areas including smart logistics, digital port ecosystems, and clean coastal shipping solutions.





The joint dialogue in Oslo reflects a fusion of strategic priorities—where maritime security imperatives intersect with the goals of climate-resilient, environment-friendly shipping infrastructure.





For India, this engagement with Norway aligns maritime modernisation with broader security and foreign policy objectives, particularly in the context of managing Indo-Pacific dynamics and reinforcing global disarmament norms.





For Norway, it represents an opportunity to strengthen ties with India, a major maritime nation and an emerging advocate of sustainable shipping practices, thereby creating a pathway for bilateral cooperation that spans security, technology, and green energy integration.





Both sides agreed to sustain this momentum, with the next round of the dialogue planned to be held in New Delhi at a mutually agreed date, reflecting a commitment to institutionalising the partnership and ensuring continuity in strategic discourse.





