



Operation Sindoor, conducted to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan, acted as a crucial reality check for India's armed forces, highlighting important capability gaps and the need for adaptation to future warfare requirements, especially nuclear and drone warfare, according to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





The operation revealed specific shortfalls in electronic warfare, counter-unmanned systems, military-grade drone manufacturing for contested environments like GPS-denied zones, and low-level radar capabilities, underlining areas where India needs to strengthen its defence ecosystem.





Singh emphasised the importance of boosting research and development (R&D) in defence, noting that India currently spends only 0.66% of GDP on R&D, with the majority concentrated in public sector organisations like DRDO, and a very minimal share from the private sector.





To address this, the government has increased R&D funding through schemes like the Technology Development Fund (TDF), sharing 25% of TDF allocations with private industry, and setting up a ₹1 lakh crore research fund under the Department of Science and Technology. In recent years, about ₹1,500 crore has been distributed to startups and private firms through these initiatives, aiming to galvanise indigenous innovation and production.





Highlighting a broader policy shift, Singh underscored that domestic procurement now accounts for a growing majority of defence spending, with India spending 81% of its defence budget on indigenous products last year, surpassing its target of 75%.





However, he stressed the need for optimal utilisation of current budgetary provisions rather than increasing the total defence budget, since the Finance Ministry is open to annual capital expenditure growth of 10-15%.





Efforts are ongoing to develop collaboration with international partners for fighter jet engine technology, a process expected to take up to a decade, and work is underway to reduce dependence on foreign marine engines.





The Defence Tech 2025 Seminar – STRIDE, held in Pune and organised by Indian Army’s Southern Command, acted as a collaborative platform for academia, industry, research organisations, and armed forces to push forward Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence through partnerships. Discussions at the seminar focused on fast-tracking the development of niche technologies, boosting private sector participation, reverse engineering, and DRDO’s role in fostering innovation.





The seminar also spotlighted the Mission Sudarshan Chakra, an initiative aimed to bolster India’s multi-layered air defence system, which reportedly performed well during Operation Sindoor despite attempts by adversaries to penetrate it using drones and missiles.





DRDO is preparing detailed project reports to address identified gaps and future-proof India’s air defence coverage for critical infrastructure and population centres.





Operation Sindoor exposed weaknesses but also reinforced confidence in India’s evolving defence posture. The government’s focus remains on strengthening indigenous capabilities, increasing private sector involvement, fostering collaboration with research bodies, and deploying disruptive technologies to secure national security in the changing geopolitical environment.





Based On IANS Report







