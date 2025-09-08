



India is betting that its combat performance in May’s deadly flare-up with Pakistan will accelerate its transition from arms importer to global exporter.





The four-day conflict in May, the most serious since 1999, left over 70 dead and saw drones, artillery and long-range missiles traded across the border. For New Delhi, the battles were also a showcase. India used its domestically developed “invisible shield” missile defence network and the AI-powered Akashteer vehicle-mounted system to down volleys of drones and missiles, while also launching BrahMos cruise missiles at Pakistani bases.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the operations as evidence of “a new vision of warfare,” underlining technology, self-reliance and operational readiness. Military officials privately admitted the clashes offered “golden insights” into how new systems performed in a real combat environment, with industry partners already feeding those lessons back into future designs.





India hopes this high-profile demonstration will boost international demand for its systems, just as the BrahMos entered the spotlight once again. Already exported to the Philippines, the missile reportedly drew fresh interest from up to 15 countries following its proven battlefield use.





Analysts, including Ashok Malik of The Asia Group, said the conflict essentially acted “like a market demonstrator,” showing that India’s products were not only manufactured but tested under live-fire conditions.





The conflict coincided with record domestic industry numbers. Defence exports surged to US$2.8 billion in 2024–25, 34 times higher than a decade ago, while production output reached US$18 billion, almost doubling in five years.





Today, India sells defence equipment to over 100 nations, with the US, France and Armenia among the biggest buyers. Meanwhile, its annual defence budget has expanded to US$78 billion, reflecting both procurement reform and a wider strategic push to modernise armed forces while reducing reliance on Russian supply chains.





New Delhi’s ambitions are shaped by a complex balancing act. It is drawing in US, French and Israeli technologies, while also attempting to sustain long-standing defence ties with Russia. At the same time, India faces a direct challenge from China, Pakistan’s primary defence partner, raising the urgency of rapid technological growth.





Flagship projects—from indigenous fighter jet engines to the “Sudarshan Chakra,” India’s answer to Israel’s Iron Dome—aim to reinforce that trajectory. The country’s fast-developing drone sector is projected to reach US$11 billion by 2030, though vulnerabilities remain, with 39 percent of critical small drone components still sourced from China.





For now, the May clashes have given New Delhi an unexpected export pitch: not just weapons on paper and at expos, but proven systems tested in combat. This “market demonstrator effect” could carry strategic and commercial significance, reshaping India’s role from one of the world’s largest buyers of arms to an increasingly confident supplier with battlefield credibility.





Structured capability and export prospects table based on India’s showcased systems from the May 2025 conflict.





Indian Systems Showcased And Export Prospects





Phase Timeline Key Capabilities Drivers & Events Export Readiness Importer Era 1990s – early 2010s Dependent on Russian fighters (Su-30MKI), tanks (T-90), and missiles (S-300, Igla) Kargil War (1999) exposed need for indigenous capabilities; majority of defence imports from Russia ~70% No export role; India primarily seen as the world’s largest arms buyer Integrator Phase 2010s – early 2020s Licensed production of Su-30 MKI, T-90S, Akash SAM, and components of air defence systems; BrahMos co-developed with Russia “Make in India” launched (2014); strategic ties deepened with France, US, Israel for technology transfer Limited exports (BrahMos under negotiation, some radars, coastal systems) Indigenous Maturation 2020–2024 Tejas Mk1A fighters in production, Akash SAM upgrades, Arjun MBT modernization, early drones with Israeli partnership; missile defence prototypes Record defence production: US$18 bn in 2024; exports cross US$2.8 bn; India supplies to over 100 countries Gained foothold in SE Asia, Middle East, East Europe with cost-effective systems Combat‑Proven Showcase May 2025 Conflict with Pakistan Akashteer AI air defence, “Invisible Shield” missile defence, BrahMos live operational strikes, large-scale drone warfare Four-day clash (worst since 1999) acted as “market demonstrator”; tactical effectiveness highlighted globally Surge of buyer interest — 14–15 countries inquire about BrahMos after conflict; counter-drone & layered defence systems attract attention Future Export Hub (In Transition) 2025–2035 (Projected) Sudarshan Chakra (Iron Dome-style), indigenous jet engines, hypersonic Rudram variants, advanced loitering drones, AMCA stealth fighter Push for strategic autonomy; balancing US–Russia partnerships; reducing Chinese component dependency (esp. in drones) India aims to become top-10 global exporter; drone market projected at US$11 bn by 2030; Sudarshan Chakra pitched as affordable missile shield



