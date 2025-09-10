



India has deployed a tri-service contingent to Russia to take part in the multilateral joint military exercise Exercise Zapad 2025, being held from September 10 to 16 at the Mulino Training Ground in Nizhniy.





The contingent, totalling 65 personnel, departed on September 9 and includes 57 Indian Army soldiers, seven members from the Indian Air Force, and one representative from the Indian Navy, reflecting an integrated approach to the exercise.





The Army element is spearheaded by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, supported by troops from other arms and services, ensuring a balanced composition capable of engaging in diverse tactical and operational scenarios.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise focuses on strengthening interoperability and fostering the exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures among participating countries in conventional warfare as well as counter-terrorism operations.





The scope of the drills involves joint company-level operations in open and plain terrain, with training modules covering joint planning exercises, coordinated tactical drills, and the honing of special arms skills.





Indian armed forces are expected to particularly benefit from exposure to multinational combat conditions which emphasise high levels of coordination and adaptability. The exercise provides an opportunity to put into practice emerging military technologies, test joint application of combat support assets, and fine-tune operational coordination measures.





By executing complex missions in partnership with foreign contingents, Indian personnel will further consolidate their ability to operate seamlessly in coalition environments.





Officials underscored that participation in Exercise Zapad 2025 is not only a tactical training engagement but also a strategic move aimed at enhancing India’s military diplomacy. The engagement will promote mutual trust, strengthen the long-standing defence cooperation between India and Russia, and foster camaraderie with other participating nations.





India has consistently used such engagements to increase exposure to multinational practices, integrate different doctrinal perspectives, and improve preparedness against new-age threats ranging from conventional battlefield challenges to counter-terror operations. By involving all three services, even in a symbolic measure, India underlines its intent to present a joint force outlook while learning from coalition partners.





Furthermore, the format of Zapad 2025 includes both conventional battle strategies and specialised counter-terrorism drills, reflecting the dual-focus nature of current-day conflicts where armies must be capable of both high-intensity combat and asymmetric threat neutralization.





For India, this encompasses the dual priority of preparing for territorial defence in high-intensity conflicts while maintaining readiness against cross-border terrorism and irregular warfare. Exercising alongside multiple nations enhances experience in integrated battle-space coordination, which is critical for real-world mission success in multinational frameworks such as UN peacekeeping or coalition security operations.





The exercise is also expected to broaden India’s operational understanding of modern military concepts being tested by Russia in its training cycles, including integrated arms manoeuvres, networked warfare, and use of simulation-based planning. Participation is projected to contribute to India’s doctrine refinements, especially in terms of company-level joint operations, rapid planning, and tactical innovation.





The Ministry of Defence affirmed that Exercise Zapad 2025 will contribute directly to enhancing India’s professional competence and synergistic capability in modern combat operations. By engaging with foreign armed forces in Nizhniy, the Indian contingent will not only refine its operational skills but also reinforce strategic partnerships, cementing India’s role as a reliable contributor to multinational peace and security frameworks.





Based On A PTI Report







