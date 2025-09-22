



India and the United States have taken a significant step forward in strengthening their defence partnership by focusing on enhanced defence medical cooperation and strategic collaboration.





Following the successful conclusion of the joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 in Alaska on September 14, which included advanced training in electronic warfare, counter-drone operations, and high-altitude mountainous combat, a senior delegation of the Indian Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) led by Director General, Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, visited US Armed Forces medical facilities in Honolulu, Hawaii.





The delegation engaged in detailed staff-level discussions with US defence medical officials, focusing on advanced fields such as military medicine, marine medicine for naval personnel operating at sea, and aviation medicine, which also has critical applications for air force personnel and astronauts.





During the tour, Indian officers studied state-of-the-art US military medical infrastructure, including battlefield medical evacuation systems, trauma management, and emergency care frameworks designed for deployed troops across multiple theatres.





Both sides exchanged operational practices and treatment methodologies, with the Indian delegation also contributing insights from its extensive experience in varied terrain and operational conditions.





The visit placed special emphasis on boosting medical participation in bilateral military exercises, ensuring both nations possess seamless medical interoperability during joint operations or humanitarian assistance missions.





Officials stressed that closer cooperation in the medical domain strengthens not only the health security of military personnel but also adds a fresh dimension to the broader India-US strategic partnership, enhancing trust and preparedness for future contingencies.





Agencies







