



The Indian Navy has formally inducted its sixth and final 25-ton Bollard Pull (BP) Tug, named Sabal, at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, marking the completion of a significant indigenous shipbuilding contract.





The induction ceremony, held on September 4, 2025, was attended by Commodore Rajat Nagpal of the Eastern Naval Command and underscored the Navy’s growing emphasis on strengthening auxiliary support capabilities through local industry participation.





A naval spokesperson, in a statement on September 9, confirmed that Sabal is the closing unit of a contract signed in 2021 with Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), Kolkata, for construction of six 25T BP tugs designed specifically to meet naval standards and operational needs.





The tugs, including Sabal, are classified and built in accordance with the stringent rules and regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). Their design and construction represent the successful application of indigenous shipbuilding know-how tailored to the Indian Navy’s requirements. Equipped with a 25-ton bollard pull capability, these vessels are optimised for providing crucial harbour support.





Their primary role is to assist warships and submarines during the critical phases of berthing, un-berthing, and manoeuvring within confined or restricted waters—operations where precision, steady thrust, and responsive handling are indispensable. Their size and power make them versatile enough to support frontline assets ranging from aircraft carriers and destroyers to smaller combatants and underwater platforms.





In addition to their towing and berthing tasks, the tugs are outfitted to provide afloat firefighting support, a vital safety measure for naval operations. This feature allows them to respond promptly to fire hazards, whether at anchor or alongside jetties, thus adding to the safety envelope of dockside and harbour operations. Their firefighting capacity also enhances the Navy’s overall damage-control infrastructure within its operating bases. The tugs’ dual role as manoeuvring aids and emergency response vessels ensures that they serve as essential force multipliers despite being auxiliary assets.





The completion of this six-vessel program highlights not only the efficiency of the Indian Navy’s auxiliary vessel acquisition planning but also the maturing capabilities of domestic private sector shipbuilding under the ongoing self-reliance drive.





TRSL’s successful delivery of the full complement of vessels on schedule reflects a significant achievement for indigenous defence manufacturing. By meeting exacting naval specifications, the company has demonstrated that private industry can not only support but also deliver strategically relevant assets to the armed forces.





These vessels are thus aptly described as the flag bearers of the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaigns, embodying the drive to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for even specialised naval equipment like tugs and support boats.





For the Indian Navy, the induction of the sixth and final 25T BP Tug marks a meaningful step toward strengthening its operational self-sufficiency in harbour movements and logistics support. With Sabal’s arrival, naval dockyards, particularly at Visakhapatnam, gain additional resilience in managing fleet deployment cycles, maintenance schedules, and overall operational readiness in harbour environments.





While invisible compared to the Navy’s frontline combat platforms, tugboats like Sabal play a critical enabling role in sustaining day-to-day activities of warships, ensuring safety, and contributing silently to fleet effectiveness.





In this sense, the successful conclusion of this indigenous tug acquisition program represents an understated but strategically important development in fortifying the Indian Navy’s support infrastructure in line with long-term force modernisation goals.





