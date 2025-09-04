



The India–United States joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 commenced on September 2 at Fort Wainwright in Alaska, marking the continuation of one of the longest-running defence exchanges between the two countries.





The two-week-long exercise, scheduled from September 1 to 14, 2025, is being carried out at multiple key training locations including Fort Wainwright, the Yukon Training Area, and the Donnelly Training Area.





Hosted under the aegis of the U.S. Army Pacific Command, the training program emphasises deepening cooperation, strengthening operational interoperability, and improving readiness of both armies in diverse military scenarios.





The opening ceremony brought together personnel from the Indian Army’s 65th Infantry Brigade and the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment “Bobcats,” of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Arctic), 11th Airborne Division, underscoring the continued momentum in bilateral military relations.





The nature of Yudh Abhyas has evolved significantly since its inception in 2004, when it began as a counterinsurgency training exchange program. Over the years, it has expanded to include sophisticated brigade-level command post operations, bilateral field training, and complex tactical drills that address not only conventional and unconventional warfare but also hybrid threats, peacekeeping challenges, and disaster response scenarios.





This year’s exercise has been designed on a large scale, combining command post simulations with integrated bilateral field drills, providing participating troops with exposure to real-time operational coordination. Training modules in 2025 include artillery live-fire exercises, air-to-ground integration, humanitarian assistance drills, and combined tactical manoeuvres adapted to Alaska’s demanding Arctic terrain.





The rugged climate and landscape are particularly significant for Indian soldiers, as the exposure to extreme cold-weather operations alongside U.S. counterparts helps them develop critical skills for high-altitude and sub-zero combat environments.





Senior military leadership on both sides emphasized the strategic importance of the exercise. Colonel Christopher Brawley, commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Arctic), highlighted that training together reflects the enduring strength and preparedness of the Indo-U.S. defence partnership to face evolving global challenges.





From the Indian perspective, Brigadier Rajeev Sahara of the 65th Infantry Brigade reiterated the value of bilateral training in building trust, refining procedures, and preparing soldiers for diverse operational contingencies ranging from peacekeeping to crisis response.





Beyond tactical coordination, Yudh Abhyas 2025 also features professional development workshops, cultural exchanges, and sporting events, reinforcing the people-to-people bonds that form the bedrock of military camaraderie. Through planning, execution, and after-action review phases, soldiers from both nations gain valuable insights, promoting not only technical interoperability but also mutual understanding at the human level.





From a strategic standpoint, conducting the exercise in Alaska carries strong geopolitical significance. The state’s geography, positioned at the crossroads of the Arctic and the Indo-Pacific, provides an ideal setting for training while reinforcing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s strategy of securing a free and open region.





The Arctic environment also aligns with emerging global security concerns, as new sea lanes and contested operational theatres increasingly characterise the geo-strategic landscape.





For India, participation in such Arctic-warfare-focused training offers exposure absent in its traditional operational theatres, while for the United States, it is an opportunity to showcase its advanced Arctic combat readiness and familiarize Indian forces with its doctrine.





The 2025 iteration thereby reflects the shared goal of ensuring preparedness for any form of contingency, whether combat operations, humanitarian relief, or multinational peacekeeping missions.





Yudh Abhyas 2025 illustrates the widening scope of Indo-U.S. defence cooperation, both militarily and diplomatically. It integrates tactical exercises with broader strategic objectives of building defence ties under the framework of the Major Defence Partnership, which encompasses joint military exercises, defence industrial cooperation, and frequent personnel exchanges.





In line with U.S. Army Pacific’s priorities of transformation, lethality, partnerships, campaigning, and people, the exercise highlights how both armies are aligning capabilities to tackle contemporary threats.





The shared training effort reinforces trust at institutional and grass roots soldier-to-soldier levels and advances the readiness of both nations to act jointly in high-stakes contingencies.





Importantly, the exercise will alternate back to India in 2026, ensuring continuity and balance while sustaining operational familiarity. With its broadened agenda and unique Arctic focus, Yudh Abhyas 2025 stands as a powerful testament to the enduring and evolving Indo-U.S. military partnership.





