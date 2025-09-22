



Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), India’s leading state-owned armoured vehicle manufacturer, is in advanced negotiations with Nigeria and Tanzania for the potential export of around 40 upgraded BMP-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles.





This deal underscores India’s growing footprint in Africa’s defence markets, strengthening military cooperation with key regional partners.





The BMP-2, a proven tracked armoured platform originally developed under license in India, has undergone substantial upgrades with an indigenisation level of 98.5%. These improvements highlight India’s push for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, ensuring minimal dependence on external suppliers for spares and future sustainment.





The modernised BMP-2 features advanced night-vision systems to support 24/7 operations in low-visibility environments. It incorporates a modern fire-control system, ensuring faster target acquisition and improved hit probability on the move, greatly enhancing combat effectiveness in varied terrains.





Protection upgrades have been introduced to improve survivability against small arms fire, shrapnel, and anti-tank threats commonly faced in modern combat zones. These improvements make the BMP-2 a viable choice for African nations dealing with insurgencies, cross-border threats, and rapid-response operations.





Retaining its amphibious capability, the Indian-upgraded BMP-2 offers flexibility in riverine and marshy terrains, which is an operational advantage for African militaries. Its ability to transport infantry, provide fire support, and serve as a mobile protected platform enhances its operational adaptability.





Both Nigeria and Tanzania are seeking to modernise their armoured vehicle fleets as part of broader military modernisation strategies. Nigeria, facing persistent insurgencies in its northern region, requires fast-deployment infantry support platforms, while Tanzania seeks to strengthen its mobility and defence preparedness along regional hotspots.





If finalised, this deal will represent a major export milestone for AVNL and contribute significantly to India’s expanding defence export portfolio. It aligns with India’s long-term vision of becoming a global supplier of affordable, reliable, and combat-proven military hardware tailored for friendly nations.





