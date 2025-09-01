



India is accelerating its journey towards defence self-reliance with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announcing concrete progress on the development of a powerful indigenous jet engine, a landmark step in the nation’s aerospace and defence sector.

Speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit, Singh stressed that dependence on foreign powers for critical equipment is no longer sustainable in the face of rising global uncertainties, protectionist trade measures, and shifting geopolitical alignments. He reaffirmed that while India seeks friendship with all, it will not compromise on sovereignty, security, or national interests.





Central to this vision is the ambitious Sudarshan Chakra air defence system, which aims to shield vital installations with state-of-the-art offensive and defensive capabilities over the next decade. Singh described it as a “game-changing” initiative, reflecting India’s advancing military technology. Complementing this is the indigenous aero-engine development, a strategic leap that will reduce reliance on foreign manufacturers while bolstering India’s technological base.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already demonstrated credible progress with successful trials of integrated air defence weapon systems capable of neutralizing multiple threats simultaneously.





Singh stressed that the self-reliance drive is not about protectionism but safeguarding sovereignty and building resilience. Pointing to India’s track record, he cited Operation Sindoor as an example of how indigenous preparations have decisively shaped outcomes in past conflicts. He further emphasized that strengthening the domestic defence ecosystem will not only ensure security but also enhance economic stability.





One of the most striking developments is India’s growth from a traditional importer to an emerging defence exporter, with exports surging from ₹700 crore in 2014 to a projected ₹24,000 crore by 2025.





The indigenous jet engine program is expected to have far-reaching implications for India’s defence diplomacy and industrial strategy. For traditional suppliers such as the US, Russia, and France, India’s self-reliance drive signals a gradual reduction in large-scale import contracts, particularly for aircraft engines where India has been heavily dependent.





However, it also opens avenues for joint development partnerships, where foreign firms may collaborate with Indian industries on advanced technologies while respecting India’s push for technology transfer.





India’s emergence as a credible defence exporter challenges established global players, especially in the Global South. Many nations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America may prefer cost-effective Indian platforms and systems, particularly if bundled with training, maintenance, and financing options that are less restrictive than Western contracts. This could expand India’s strategic footprint in regions where China has become increasingly assertive.





Additionally, indigenous capability in jet engines will enhance India’s bargaining power in international procurement deals. With reduced dependency, India will be able to negotiate from a position of strength, ensuring greater autonomy in foreign policy and defence decision-making.





For allies such as the US and France, this could mean shifting from supplier roles toward strategic collaborators in areas like avionics, materials, and next-generation propulsion. For Russia, traditionally India’s largest defence partner, this transition may necessitate deeper co-development models rather than straightforward sales.





This transformation, according to Singh, has been driven by synergy between public sector enterprises, private industries, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, making the defence sector a new growth engine for jobs, innovation, and industrial advancement. With these initiatives in motion, India is strategically positioning itself as both a regional security provider and a global defence technology player.





