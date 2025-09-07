



The indigenous Kaveri engine development program has entered a critical new phase, with nearly all developmental trials now completed under the Kaveri Dry Engine (KDE) initiative.





According to officials, the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has successfully addressed long-pending technical concerns and demonstrated sufficient progress to convince the Indian Air Force (IAF) to approve the Kaveri’s integration with the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS airframe.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been designated as the lead integration partner for the afterburning variant of the Kaveri engine, which is expected to be tested extensively on the TEJAS platform. Integration work has already begun, and program authorities have confirmed that approximately 50 hours of flight data with the Kaveri have been accumulated so far.





Over the coming eight months, the integration process is set to be completed in phases. The first two months, which are presently underway, are dedicated to flight data analysis in order to refine engine performance metrics and validate compatibility. Following this, gradual full-scale integration trials will proceed with increasing sortie profiles.





The Kaveri engine has recently been flown with an RPSA (Required Performance and Specific Altitude) flight profile, and validation against performance benchmarks has reportedly been completed.





Earlier challenges that had dogged the program for years—including excessive engine weight, tendency towards quick stall at higher altitudes, oil leakage issues, and structural vibrations—have now been rectified. These improvements have significantly enhanced reliability and established a more stable performance envelope.





With these corrections in place, the Kaveri is showing promising consistency across test conditions. The renewed confidence in the engine’s progress marks a breakthrough moment, particularly given its earlier setbacks when it was declared unfit for TEJAS integration nearly a decade ago.





Now, the contemporised variant with its afterburner module, integrated under HAL’s supervision, is drawing closer to demonstrating operational feasibility.





If the next eight months go as scheduled, the Kaveri’s successful integration onto the TEJAS platform could pave the way for its certification and eventual acceptance as an indigenous propulsion solution.





This would not only reduce dependence on foreign engines but also validate India’s technological capability in developing a modern, combat-capable afterburning turbofan.





The ongoing phase is crucial since data analysis and integration trials will establish whether the Kaveri can consistently meet thrust, endurance, and reliability requirements across multiple flight regimes. The program’s recent trajectory and rectification of previous flaws indicate a stronger chance of achieving operational qualification in the near term.





Kaveri Engine Development Timeline





Here is a detailed timeline of the Kaveri engine’s development phases and milestones:





Year/Period Milestone/Phase Key Details 1986–1989 Program Conception GTRE launched the Kaveri program to power the TEJAS; designated as K9/K10 variants. Initial design phase began. 1996 First Core Test The first test of the Kaveri core (KABINI) conducted; identified developmental challenges in high-pressure turbine and compressor technology. 2000–2004 Early Ground Runs Multiple Kaveri prototypes tested on ground test beds. Issues reported with thrust shortfall compared to requirements for TEJAS (~80–90 kN with afterburner). 2005 Flight Testbed Integration One prototype integrated with an IL-76 flying testbed in Russia for altitude and endurance trials. Problems emerged with stall, oil leakage, and vibration. 2008–2010 Program Redefined Original TEJAS integration delayed; engine faced overweight and thrust deficit issues. Declared unsuitable for IOC-standard TEJAS. Focus shifted towards possible use in UAV/UCAV programs. 2014–2016 Technology Development Continuation Indigenous efforts continued to refine turbine blade metallurgy, FADEC, and compressor efficiency. Core modules upgraded to address prior deficiencies. 2016–2018 Kaveri Dry Engine (KDE) Spin-Off France’s Safran engaged under offset proposals to assist in rectifying problems. Dry version (without afterburner) validated for potential use in Ghatak UCAV. Several critical components upgraded. 2019–2021 Ground & Core Endurance Runs Long-duration runs and simulated altitude testing undertaken. Improvements achieved in reducing stalls, oil leakage, and vibration. The Dry Kaveri demonstrated 73–76 kN class thrust. 2022 Certification Progress GTRE confirmed multiple successful 150–180 hour endurance runs. Talks advanced regarding re-integration with the TEJAS platform. 2023 RPSA Flight Profile Validation The Kaveri flown with Required Performance & Specific Altitude profile. Flight behaviour validated against expected output. Major rectifications completed. Early 2025 IAF Acceptance for Integration With improved reliability, IAF approved TEJAS prototype integration. HAL assigned as integration partner for afterburner-equipped variant. Mid 2025 50 Flight-Hour Data Accumulated Approximately 50 hours of flight data collected. First two months allocated to data analysis for refining performance. 2025–2026 (Ongoing) TEJAS Integration Phase Eight-month window for integration. After initial 2 months of analysis, progressive flight integration trials with HAL are underway. Target: Demonstrate compatibility and performance envelope. Post-2026 (Projected) Operational Qualification Subject to successful TEJAS trials, the Kaveri afterburner variant could move toward certification for combat platforms, securing an indigenous engine option for fighters and UCAVs.













