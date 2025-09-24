



Iran is engaged in a determined effort to rebuild its missile production facilities that were heavily damaged during the June 2025 war with Israel. Recent satellite imagery indicates extensive reconstruction at the Parchin and Shahroud sites, both of which have historically been central to its solid-fuel missile program.





Despite visible signs of rebuilding, analysts point out that the program remains severely constrained by the lack of planetary mixers — industrial-scale machines essential for preparing solid propellants. Their absence represents a critical bottleneck in Iran’s efforts to restore its missile arsenal.





Planetary mixers remain central to the missile program because they produce the uniform and stable solid propellant mixture that fuels Iran’s most advanced missiles. Unlike liquid-fuel technology, which requires time-consuming pre-launch preparations, solid-fuel missiles can be launched almost instantly.





This quick-strike capability makes them much more dangerous in offensive operations, giving adversaries little time to react or intercept. Israel’s precision strikes in June were deliberately aimed at eliminating these mixer facilities, thereby crippling Iran’s most threatening missile development pathways.





For Tehran, the urgency to restore its missile arsenal is particularly acute. The June war caused devastating losses: large segments of its air defense systems were neutralized, key military infrastructure was damaged, and its nuclear program has been set back significantly. In the aftermath, Iranian military officials bluntly declared that another war with Israel is inevitable, framing the missile program as one of the few remaining tools of deterrence available to the Islamic Republic. Rebuilding the capability to mass-produce solid-fuel missiles has thus become a strategic priority for Iran’s defense establishment.





Iran currently lacks the industrial infrastructure to produce planetary mixers on its own. The war not only destroyed several key facilities but also exposed long-standing gaps in Iran’s technological base. To fill this gap, Tehran is expected to turn to China, which has previously supplied Iran with sensitive material, including missile fuel components. However, international scrutiny is far tighter in the current environment, as Western powers closely monitor any Chinese role in circumventing arms control regimes.





Diplomatically, Iran’s missile rebuilding efforts come at a time of acute vulnerability. Following the June war, the UK, France, and Germany (the E3) formally requested the United Nations to trigger the “snapback” mechanism. This provision reimposes all pre-2015 sanctions on Iran if it fails to comply with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The UN has approved the request from the E3, setting a September deadline for Iran to fully resume compliance with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Should Tehran fail, sanctions will automatically return in October, hitting trade, oil exports, and particularly its missile and defense sector.





These looming sanctions represent a direct clash with Tehran’s determination to press ahead with missile reconstruction. Missile development ranks among the most heavily penalized activities under the sanctions regime, which could further isolate Iran economically while destabilizing its defense procurement channels. The prospect of renewed penalties comes at a time when Iran’s economy is already blighted by wartime destruction, inflation, political divisions, and widespread social unrest, making the missile program a costly gamble for the regime.





Israel, for its part, has claimed success in crippling Iran’s most dangerous military assets. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the June campaign as a pre-emptive strike to neutralize what he called an “existential threat,” suggesting intelligence had indicated Tehran was moving toward a vast arsenal of up to 20,000 missiles. By targeting mixer facilities and manufacturing plants, Israel aimed to ensure that Iran could not rapidly scale up its solid-fuel missile production despite reconstruction efforts.





Nevertheless, Iranian officials continue to project confidence. Defence Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh recently declared that Iran’s rebuilt missile systems are more technologically advanced than before, boasting upgraded warheads, improved guidance and tracking systems, and greater velocity. These claims underline Tehran’s resolve to press ahead with missile development despite pressure from sanctions and repeated Israeli strikes.





The unfolding scenario highlights a high-stakes standoff. On one side, Iran is racing against time to rebuild its missile manufacturing base to preserve its deterrence capability. On the other, Israel and the West are manoeuvring to deny Tehran the tools necessary for rapid, large-scale missile production. With sanctions set to potentially snap back in October and reconstruction ongoing at military sites across Iran, the next few weeks could prove decisive in shaping the future trajectory of Iran’s missile program.





