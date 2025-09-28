



India’s human spaceflight program is advancing rapidly with ISRO integrating Vyommitra, an AI-powered half-humanoid robot, into the Gaganyaan crew capsule for the first uncrewed mission, Gaganyaan G1, slated for December 2025.





Vyommitra, a name derived from Sanskrit meaning "Space Friend," will act as a human simulant and flight analyst on this test mission, simulating key astronaut functions to validate life-support and safety systems in actual space conditions.





Vyommitra is developed by ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit and designed specifically for microgravity with a half-humanoid form—head, torso, and arms—but no legs, making it lighter and more efficient.





Its skull is made from the heat-resistant AlSi10Mg aluminium alloy, weighing only 800 grams. The robot houses advanced AI that enables it to read spacecraft displays, operate mission-critical controls, and communicate bilingually in Hindi and English, thereby actively participating in monitoring and managing the crew module environment.





Onboard Gaganyaan G1, Vyommitra’s key responsibilities include analysing flight procedures, monitoring environmental parameters such as air pressure, temperature, and humidity, and operating switch panels and emergency functions exactly like a human astronaut would.





It has specialised sensors to record vital mission data and perform microgravity experiments to simulate physiological responses to spaceflight. Vyommitra will directly interact with ISRO's mission control, transmitting health and environmental data crucial for verifying crew safety and spacecraft life-support systems.





Vyomitra's mission represents a significant technological milestone and risk mitigation strategy for ISRO, ensuring all safety and life-support mechanisms aboard the crew capsule are tested in authentic conditions before humans are sent.





This step is instrumental as India prepares its first crewed Gaganyaan mission projected for 2027. It also highlights India’s advancing robotics and astronautics capabilities and serves as a national inspiration, symbolising India’s emerging space technology prowess on the international stage.





Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath described the mission as a historic leap in indigenous innovation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently interacted with Vyommitra, symbolising this robotic companion as an emblem of India's aspirations in space exploration. The mission underscores a blend of advanced AI, human spaceflight readiness, and a demonstration of India’s growing stature among nations capable of independent human space travel.





Based On CSR Journal Report







