



Kashmiri human rights activist Tasleema Akhter delivered a powerful appeal before the international community in Geneva, recounting her own experiences as a survivor of terrorism. She recalled how her life was shattered on April 11, 1999, when her father and elder brother were abducted by militants backed by Pakistan.





While her father was eventually released in a tortured state, her brother was held captive for seven days. The ordeal left indelible scars and forced her family into displacement, depriving her of her childhood and ancestral home.





Tasleema highlighted that her story was not an isolated case but part of a wider tragedy endured by countless families in Jammu and Kashmir. She recalled that ten of her classmates in school were orphaned by terror-related killings, describing how children who once shared laughter and dreams suddenly faced life without parents. This, she said, reflects the collective grief of Kashmir’s people, where decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism have left generations scarred.





The activist laid out the wide-ranging impact of terrorism in the region. Over three decades, Pakistan-backed militant operations have killed teachers inside classrooms, attacked migrant labourers while they worked to earn a livelihood, and targeted worshippers in places of faith, whether temples or mosques. She noted that entire communities such as the Kashmiri Pandits were driven into exile, turning them into refugees within their own country.





In her address, Tasleema issued a strong call for international action. She presented three core appeals before the global community. First, she urged that victims of terrorism be recognised as a priority in the global human rights agenda.





Second, she demanded accountability for states, including Pakistan, that actively train, arm, and fund terrorist groups that destabilise Kashmir and spread violence. Finally, she stressed the need for meaningful rehabilitation measures to support widows, orphans, and displaced communities, providing them dignity and the chance to rebuild their lives.





Despite the immense suffering caused by decades of conflict, Tasleema Akhter’s speech carried a message of resilience and hope. She clarified that victims do not seek revenge or further destruction but justice and peace. Her appeal underscored the need to replace despair with hope and ensure that terror victims are not left invisible in the global discourse.





Calling on the international community to stand with them, she emphasised the aspiration of restoring Kashmir as a land of peace, coexistence, and humanity.





Based On ANI Report







