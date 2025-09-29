



Communist ruled Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reaffirmed the state’s longstanding solidarity with the people of Palestine during a meeting with Abdulla Abu Shawesh, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India. The meeting took place at the CM’s chamber in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and was highlighted by constructive discussions on the ongoing West Asian crisis.





Vijayan emphasized Kerala’s unwavering support for Palestinian self-determination, stressing that the state has consistently opposed Israel’s actions in undermining international conventions with U.S. backing.





He reiterated that Kerala firmly believes in the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with United Nations resolutions, as the only way to ensure lasting peace in the region. The Chief Minister also condemned what he described as the denial of Palestine’s democratic rights.





The Palestinian Ambassador, Abdulla Abu Shawesh, updated the CM on the difficulties faced by his nation under Israeli occupation. He acknowledged that Kerala’s expression of solidarity at this critical juncture carried great symbolic weight. Shawesh noted that Palestine urgently needs greater international support and voiced hope that more nations and regions would step in with similar commitments.





In his social media message following the meeting, Vijayan underlined his position by calling for “an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza.” He wrote that Kerala will always stand “firm for justice to the people of Palestine,” reflecting the consistent policy stance of the Left, both at the state and national levels.





Ambassador Shawesh also shared his sentiments on social media, marking the start of his three-day official visit to Kerala organized by the Kerala Media Academy. Expressing gratitude for Kerala’s welcome, he highlighted the values of shared humanity and common destiny that unite Palestine with supportive voices across the globe. He concluded by noting that “no one is safe until everyone is safe,” stressing the need for universal justice and peace.





This meeting between the Kerala leadership and the Palestinian envoy has reinforced Kerala’s alignment with global solidarity movements that call for an equitable resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict, while also signalling the state’s proactive role in amplifying humanitarian and political concerns beyond national boundaries.





Based On ANI Report







