



Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri has issued a direct threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recently circulated video clip, vowing revenge for Operation Sindoor and claiming future control of Kashmir’s rivers and dams as retribution for Indian airstrikes.





Kasuri's rhetoric also references the deadly Pahalgam attack, identifying him as a principal orchestrator; intelligence sources link his activities to proxy outfits such as The Resistance Front (TRF), with ongoing coordination alongside Hizbul Mujahideen and logistical support from the ISI.





LeT’s Muridke headquarters, Markaz Taiba, was devastated by Indian Air Force precision strikes on May 7, 2025, which destroyed key accommodation, weapons stores, and multiple training blocks. Reconstruction efforts began after full demolition using heavy machinery in August–September, with senior LeT commanders Maulana Abu Zar and Yunus Shah Bukhari directly supervising the project.





Pakistan’s government has provided at least PKR 4 crore in direct assistance for rebuilding, with LeT estimating total costs at over PKR 15 crore to restore comparable facilities before February 2026—timed for their annual “Kashmir Solidarity Day” event.





Intelligence dossiers and recent field assessments confirm that Pakistani state entities, including the military and ISI, are complicit in funding and logistical facilitation, despite international scrutiny and denial before watchdogs like FATF.





LeT is leveraging flood-relief and humanitarian aid campaigns as a fundraising cover, publicly staging relief operations while diverting resources to the HQ rebuild—mirroring historic patterns of terror infrastructure restoration under the guise of charity.





LeT cadres are managing both reconstruction logistics and fundraising activities, while leadership maintains deniability via proxies and front organizations that operate openly within Pakistan and PoK. Intelligence notes that the reconstructed Muridke facility will again act as a training and radicalization hub, capable of processing over 1,000 recruits annually and threatening renewed escalation in regional militancy.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







