



India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed deep concern and called for restraint and diplomacy following the Israeli airstrike targeting top Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, on September 10, 2025.





The diplomatic statement came hours after Israel reportedly executed a precise operation against Hamas figures, killing five members and escalating tensions in a region already volatile due to ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The MEA’s official release underlined apprehensions about the repercussions on regional security, emphasising that actions of this nature threaten to undermine efforts for peace and stability.





The Israeli operation, claimed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a wholly independent Israeli initiative, specifically targeted individuals described as “top terrorist chieftains of Hamas,” asserting Israeli responsibility for both planning and execution.





The strike was attributed to a coordinated effort between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), employing “precise munitions” and advanced intelligence in attempts to limit collateral damage and civilian casualties. Israel justified the action on the grounds that the targeted Hamas leaders were directly involved in orchestrating the October 7 massacre, as well as ongoing military campaigns against Israel, framing the strike as a necessary step to neutralise operational leadership.





Details of those killed, as released through Hamas channels and confirmed by multiple sources, include Himam al-Hayya, son of senior Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya, and Jihad Labad Abu Bilal, who served as office director to Khalil al-Hayya. Additionally, Abdullah Abu Khalil, Muaman Abu Omar, and Ahmad Abu Malek—identified as bodyguards or advisers—were among the casualties suffered in the strike.





Notably, Hamas contended that Israel failed to assassinate members of its ceasefire negotiation team, a fact highlighted for its implication on the diplomatic process.





Hamas alleged that the strike specifically targeted its delegation while it was engaged in discussions over an American-proposed ceasefire, accusing Israel of intentionally sabotaging diplomatic efforts and demonstrating a lack of interest in advancing towards a resolution.





This charge added a diplomatic dimension to the incident, raising concerns over the future of mediation and peace talks facilitated by external actors—a stance echoed in the Indian government’s response.





The events surrounding the Israeli airstrike in Doha have intensified diplomatic and security concerns, eliciting appeals from India for measured actions and renewed commitment to diplomatic resolution. The incident underscores the precarious environment underpinning current Middle East negotiations, as well as broader international anxieties regarding escalation and the undermining of peace dialogue.





Based On ANI Report







