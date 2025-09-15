



The Indian Air Force (IAF) will formally bid farewell to its legendary MiG-21 fighter jets with a ceremonial flypast and de-induction event at Chandigarh on September 26, 2025. The occasion marks the retirement of the last two operational MiG-21 squadrons, closing the final chapter in a storied history that began more than five decades ago.





Inducted in 1963, and first entering full squadron service by 1971, the MiG-21 remained the backbone of India's combat aviation through wars, crises, and modernisation transitions. Rugged and adaptable, the aircraft was a cornerstone of India’s aerial defence, evolving over the years through several modernisation programs such as MiG-21FL and MiG-21 Bison.





For generations of IAF pilots and technicians, the aircraft earned a reputation as both a stern teacher and a trusted defender. Its blistering speed and sleek delta-wing design introduced supersonic capability into Indian service, while its operational role extended from high-altitude dogfights to ground-attack and interception. The aircraft remains etched in memory for its defining role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war where MiG-21s secured air superiority with decisive kills.





Yet, the aircraft’s legacy carries complexity. Over the last two decades, the MiG-21 came under scrutiny for its high accident rate, leading to the moniker "flying coffin" in public discourse.





Despite this, IAF veterans frequently underlined that the majority of mishaps stemmed not from design flaws but from the sheer intensity of use, ageing fleet structures, and the challenging operational environment in which the fighter was kept flying well beyond its originally intended service life.





The IAF’s official tribute frames the MiG-21 not in the shadow of these criticisms but as a "symbol of resilience." It represents a fighter that stood vigilant for India’s skies, flying thousands of sorties in peacetime and conflict, answering every operational call without fail. Its retirement is not just the departure of a machine but the closing of an era that shaped India’s combat aviation philosophy.





The departing aircraft are not destined for destruction. Instead, their airframes will be preserved in air bases, training institutions, and museums across the country, serving as static displays and symbols of national pride. Many will stand as monuments at gateways to air stations, continuing their vigil in silence as reminders of duty and sacrifice.





For the IAF, the retirement ceremony will be an emotional one. Veterans who flew the MiG-21 from its earliest days to its most modern Bison incarnation will gather to recount memories of air combats, close calls, and the spirit of camaraderie forged under its canopy. Serving personnel who maintained its complex systems against all odds will pay homage to its simplicity, toughness, and loyalty.





The ceremonial farewell at Chandigarh will feature both tribute flypasts and static displays, allowing the nation to salute the delta-wing silhouette one last time in active uniformed service. In retiring with dignity, the MiG-21 shifts from operational warhorse to timeless legend, carrying forward into Indian aviation history as more than a fighter—it remains a symbol of resolve, endurance, and national defence.





Timeline of the MiG-21’s service in India:





Year/Period Milestone Details 1961 Deal signed with USSR India finalises agreement to procure MiG-21s, becoming the first export customer outside the Soviet bloc. 1963 First aircraft inducted Initial MiG-21F-13 delivered; marked India’s entry into the supersonic age. 1964–65 Local production begins HAL Nasik begins licensed assembly/manufacturing of MiG-21s. 1965 War Limited operational use Small numbers used for point defence; lacked decisive combat impact due to fledgling fleet strength. 1971 India–Pak War Combat debut MiG-21FLs secure air dominance; Pakistani F-104 Starfighters and F-86 Sabres lost in dogfights. MiG-21 emerges as India’s most potent fighter. 1970s–80s Backbone status Multiple squadrons raised; aircraft serves as India’s primary interceptor and fighter-bomber. 1982 MiG-21bis induction More capable variant inducted, featuring improved avionics, weapons, and radar. 1990s Modernisation decision Plan launched to extend service life through avionics and weapons upgrades (MiG-21 Bison program). 1999 Kargil War Bison in action MiG-21s fly strike and air defence missions; credited with critical interception on border sectors. 2000s "Flying coffin" debates Public scrutiny grows due to high accident rates as ageing fleets remain frontline asset. 2002–2006 Bison upgrades completed Last major modernisation with Israeli avionics, beyond-visual-range missiles, and better radar. 2019 Balakot strikes MiG-21 Bison in news Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shoots down a Pakistani F-16 before being downed; MiG-21 proves relevance even in 21st century combat. 2020–2025 Gradual phasing out Oldest squadrons retired; only two remained by early 2025. Sep 26, 2025 Final retirement ceremony Last two squadrons de-inducted at Chandigarh in ceremonial farewell marking end of MiG-21 era in IAF service.









