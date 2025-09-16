



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025 at the Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata, setting the tone for a three-day high-level dialogue between India’s top civilian and military leadership.





Addressing the armed forces' apex forum, he lauded their multifaceted contributions — ranging from nation-building and maritime anti-piracy duties to the rescue of Indian citizens from conflict zones and extending humanitarian relief to friendly nations during natural calamities.





In his address, PM Modi directed the Ministry of Defence to implement concrete measures that strengthen jointness among the services, accelerate self-reliance under Atmanirbharta, and cultivate innovation to address the rapidly evolving character of warfare.





The emphasis, according to the official statement, stems from 2025 being declared the “year of reforms” in defence, with a mandate to enhance operational synergy and build a technologically adaptive force in the face of global turbulence.





During the inauguration, the Prime Minister was given a comprehensive briefing on the operational readiness of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, particularly in the post-Operation Sindoor security environment. The discussions also spanned future warfare paradigms shaped by emerging technologies, disruptive tactics, and shifting geopolitical alignments.





He reviewed key reforms that were successfully carried out in the past two years while laying focus on a time-bound implementation roadmap for further consolidation of integration and capability-building over the next two years.





The CCC, held once every two years, serves as the apex-level forum for rigorous military brainstorming, enabling candid exchanges between the defence establishment and national leadership.





Over the next two days, the conference will analyse structural, administrative, and operational parameters essential to bolstering India’s combat preparedness and resilience against mounting global uncertainties and Indo-Pacific security dynamics.





Attendance at the Kolkata conference underscores its strategic importance, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, service chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari actively participating.





Their deliberations are expected to shape future directives on joint theatre commands, indigenous technological adoption, and force restructuring, aligning with India’s broader defence transformation goals.





After inaugurating the conference, the Prime Minister departed for Purnea in Bihar, leaving behind a strong message of urgency and resolve for the armed forces to remain future-ready and reform-driven amidst increasing global uncertainties.





Agencies







