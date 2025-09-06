



India’s unveiling of the ‘Technology Vision and Capability Roadmap’ represents a bold strategic pivot in national defence planning, with a 15-year horizon that covers over 200 advanced weapon systems and platforms across all service branches.





Framed amid a rapidly transforming threat environment—including recent flashpoints such as Operation Sindoor—the roadmap signals the country’s intent to become a truly high-technology military power, driven by indigenous innovation, multi-domain readiness, and vast industrial mobilisation.





Defence Vision Overview





The Ministry of Defence’s blueprint is distinguished by its comprehensive grip on the emerging paradigm of “Effect-Based Operations,” emphasising rapid adoption and convergence of transformative technologies like nuclear propulsion, hypersonic missiles, artificial intelligence, and space-based warfare. The document calls for billions of dollars in investment, aiming not only to equip the Services for new responsibilities but also to build lasting capacities within India’s defence industry for future innovation and self-reliance.





Army Modernisation: Networked, Automated, Multi-Terrain Forces





For the Indian Army, the roadmap is anchored on replacing legacy platforms with advanced systems primed for high-altitude and networked warfare. This will see induction of nearly 1,800 next-generation main battle tanks integrated with electronic warfare suites, drones, and loitering munitions for unparalleled battlefield agility.





The plan also incorporates at least 400 networked light tanks for mountain operations in areas like Ladakh, alongside 50,000 tank-mounted anti-tank guided missiles, 700 robotic counter-IED units, and 600,000 artillery rounds to sustain precision and rapid maneuver.





The end goal is an Army capable of automated, precision combat across challenging terrains, empowered by robust intelligence and battlefield connectivity.





Navy Transformation: Nuclear Propulsion And Electromagnetic Power Projection





The naval segment of the roadmap centres on blue-water capability and strategic deterrence, notably through nuclear propulsion for at least 10 future surface combatants among other capital vessels. A landmark proposal is the development of a new indigenous aircraft carrier equipped with Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch Systems (EMALS), enabling the operation of heavier carrier-based aircraft. Additional milestones include 10 advanced frigates/destroyers, seven corvettes, and expanded amphibious forcibility via four landing dock platforms and 10+ landing platform docks. Advanced helicopters form a key support pillar for maritime operations, with these investments collectively reinforcing India’s Indo-Pacific security footprint.





Air Force Shift: Next-Gen Stealth, UAV, And Space Integration





A sweeping overhaul is planned for the Indian Air Force, with emphasis on unmanned and space-linked assets for surveillance, electronic warfare, and precision engagement. Highlights include the planned induction of 150 stealth supersonic UCAVs with internal weapons capability and operational ceilings above 15 km.





The roadmap outlines more than 100 remotely piloted aircraft (including HALE, VTOL, and shipborne drones), 75 high-altitude pseudo-satellites for persistent ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance), and 350 multi-mission, medium-altitude long-endurance drones capable of 24+ hour flights.





The blueprint also captures the planned proliferation of stratospheric airships, multi-band RF sensor satellites, anti-swarm drone systems, and air-to-surface munitions, ensuring the Air Force’s dominance across physical and cyber-space domains.





Technology Integration: Hypersonics, AI, And Directed Energy





Central to the long-term vision are disruptive, dual-use technologies. The roadmap mandates procurement or development of at least 500 hypersonic missiles for high-velocity strikes, as well as detection networks against incoming hypersonic threats. Initiatives targeting AI-powered weapons, autonomous unmanned systems, and AI-driven battle grids stand to revolutionise force-level decision making and responsiveness.





Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), like tactical high-energy lasers for anti-satellite roles and high-power electromagnetic arms to counter electronics, radars, and missiles, are also slated for robust integration.





Space capabilities—including cyber-hardening of communications, satellite servicing, on-orbit refuelling, advanced navigation sensors, and reconnaissance satellites—underscore India’s resolve to secure strategic advantage in space.





Strategic Implications And Industry Mobilisation





The road-map's pivot towards indigenous technology and multi-domain operations marks a step change in India’s strategic military posture, promising not only the modernisation of fielded forces but also the creation of a future-proof defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Realisation of the document’s ambitions will necessitate tight-knit collaboration between the Ministry of Defence, the Services, and industrial partners, with a sharp focus on research, development, and scalable production.





Endorsement of flagship missions like Sudarshan Chakra, envisioned as a new indigenous aerial defence system by 2035, further cements India’s goal of self-reliant capability development amid rising regional tensions and global technological competition.





The ‘Technology Vision and Capability Roadmap’ situates India at the vanguard of defence innovation in the next decade and a half, combining high-technology promises with an actionable blueprint for modernising every aspect of military power—from the battlefield to orbit, and from autonomous drones to nuclear-powered carriers.





IDN (With Inputs From ET News)







