



At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) expressed grave concern over Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws. Alejandra Martinez Otero, Human Rights Officer of GHRD, highlighted that these laws are increasingly being used as instruments of oppression against minorities and as a tool to suppress free expression.





Otero emphasised that while Pakistan’s legal provisions on blasphemy prescribe punishments as severe as the death penalty, their misuse disproportionately targets minority groups. Ahmadis, Christians, and Hindus frequently face accusations, often stemming not from genuine instances of religious offence but from personal disputes or entrenched prejudice. According to her statement, at least 53 individuals remain on death row under blasphemy-related charges.





The intervention drew attention to how accusations under these laws are commonly used to settle personal grudges or persecute marginalized communities. Many of the accused suffer both legal prosecution and community-level violence. Otero observed that blasphemy accusations frequently incite mob unrest, which has resulted in deadly riots and extrajudicial killings, often carried out with impunity.





Digital platforms were flagged as significant risk multipliers. Otero documented cases where mere comments or posts on social media had triggered mob attacks against accused individuals and communities. Civil society organizations reported several such incidents in 2024, which included suspected extrajudicial killings connected to blasphemy allegations. The lack of accountability for those inciting or committing such violence was criticized as feeding into a broader climate of impunity.





Another issue highlighted at the UNHRC was the specific vulnerability of minority girls in Pakistan. Otero underlined that abductions, forced conversions, and marriages often intersect with the misuse of blasphemy allegations. She stressed that such charges are sometimes used as a tool to mask or justify serious abuses against young women from minority backgrounds, raising urgent protection concerns.





In her appeal to the international community, Otero urged the Council to directly engage with Pakistan to push for immediate reform. She recommended a comprehensive review and amendment—or even repeal—of the current blasphemy provisions.





She also called for fair trials for those currently accused, the release of those wrongly imprisoned, and stronger protections for at-risk communities. Holding perpetrators of violence accountable was stressed as essential to breaking cycles of abuse and impunity.





The intervention reflects long-standing concerns raised by international and regional human rights bodies regarding Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. Despite widespread criticism, successive administrations in Islamabad have failed to address the discriminatory misuse of these laws. The renewed focus at the UNHRC adds mounting international pressure for reform, particularly in light of the rising trend of mob violence and digital radicalization fuelling intolerance.





