



Trump-Omar Feud Escalates





US President Donald Trump and Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar are once again locked in a bitter war of words following Trump’s latest remarks targeting her Somali origin. The Minnesota congresswoman, known for her outspoken criticism of Trump, responded fiercely, branding him a "lying buffoon" after he falsely claimed to have spoken with Somalia’s president about deporting her.





Omar took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue her rebuttal, condemning Trump’s comment as fabricated and humiliating for the presidency. Her post read: "From denying Somalia had a president to making up a story, President Trump is a lying buffoon. No one should take this embarrassing fool seriously." Omar’s pushback underscores her ongoing role as a top Democratic critic of Trump’s immigration policies and xenophobic rhetoric.





The controversy started when Trump, while signing executive orders at the Oval Office, claimed he had met the Somali president, suggesting Omar’s deportation. According to Trump, the Somali leader refused, saying he did not want her back. The assertion was quickly discredited, but it amplified Trump’s ongoing attacks against Omar’s identity and political stance.





On Truth Social, Trump escalated the confrontation, accusing Omar of criticizing America while coming from Somalia, a nation grappling with deep political, economic, and security crises. He highlighted Somalia’s instability, citing poverty, food insecurity, terrorism, corruption, piracy, and lack of effective governance. His post attempted to contrast Somalia’s fragility with Omar’s role as a US lawmaker shaping America’s policies.





Trump went beyond political criticism, lacing his commentary with personal attacks and unsubstantiated claims. Referencing long-debunked allegations that Omar married her brother for immigration purposes, Trump called her "scum" and suggested she should not have the authority to comment on how America should be governed. The language drew criticism from Democrats as racist and inflammatory.





Adding to his broadside, Trump reiterated his stance aboard Air Force One, once again mocking Somalia’s state institutions and society. He described Somalia as a country "with nothing" and used this as a point to argue that Omar had no standing in advising or critiquing American governance. Trump further suggested that Omar should be impeached, or at least censured, expressing frustration after the House failed to advance a resolution to reprimand her.





This clash marks the second time within a week that Trump has directly attacked Omar by invoking her Somali origin. The feud taps into longstanding tensions between the two: Omar has repeatedly accused Trump of racism and authoritarianism, while Trump frames her as un-American and ungrateful.





Given Omar’s background as a Somali refugee who rose to become a US congresswoman, the dispute has once again ignited debate on xenophobia, identity politics, and free speech in American political discourse.





Based On ANI Report







