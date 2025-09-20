



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has triggered controversy with contradictory remarks on whether Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent could be extended to Saudi Arabia under the newly signed Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.





In an interview to Geo TV, Asif suggested that Pakistan’s existing “capabilities” would be made available to Riyadh, fuelling speculation that this included nuclear assets. However, in a subsequent conversation with Reuters, he categorically denied nuclear weapons being part of the accord, insisting that such issues were “not on the radar.”





At a briefing, the Pakistani Foreign Office avoided direct clarification, with spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan only stating that Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine “has evolved and continues to do so.”





The ambiguity has added to existing suspicions about the historical depth of Saudi-Pakistani security ties, which have long been rumoured to involve a nuclear dimension. Asif further asserted that under the pact, any attack on either nation would be treated as aggression against both, calling for a joint response to external threats.





The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed in Riyadh earlier this week, formalizes decades-old security cooperation by pledging collective defence against aggression.





Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar claimed the accord signals growing interest from other states in forging similar arrangements with Islamabad, though he clarified such negotiations require time and due process.





India swiftly reacted, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating it would “closely study” the agreement for possible implications on India’s national security and regional stability. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the pact as a formalisation of a “long-standing arrangement,” while underscoring that New Delhi remains committed to safeguarding its national interests in all domains.





The episode underscores the delicate balance Islamabad faces between reassuring Riyadh of its commitment, avoiding international alarm over nuclear proliferation, and addressing India’s security concerns, all at a moment when Gulf–South Asia defence linkages are deepening.





Based On ANI Report







