



Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a landmark "strategic mutual defence" pact that commits both nations to consider an attack on either as aggression against both.





The agreement, concluded during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Riyadh and endorsed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, represents the most significant elevation of their defence cooperation in decades.





Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the agreement does not preclude the entry of other Arab countries. He said "doors are not closed" to wider Arab participation, hinting at a potential NATO-style framework for the Muslim world rooted in regional security vulnerabilities. According to Asif, the deal is strictly defensive and not meant as a hegemonic or aggressive arrangement.





In his interview with Geo News, Asif stressed that Pakistan’s full range of military capabilities, including nuclear deterrence, would be available under the pact.





He reiterated that Pakistan has always adhered to nuclear transparency by offering inspections and maintaining international compliance. The minister also highlighted that the pact is an extension of Pakistan’s longstanding training, advisory, and troop presence in Saudi Arabia.





Asif noted that Pakistani contingents have been stationed in the Kingdom for decades and that training of Saudi forces by Pakistan has been continuous. He framed the deal as a formalisation of an already close security dynamic. Pakistan has traditionally viewed the defence of Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia as a "sacred duty," strengthening the strategic and religious foundation of the alliance.





When asked about the possible reaction of global and regional powers, Asif dismissed suggestions that the United States should have been consulted, arguing that a third party had no grounds for interference. He reiterated the defensive nature of the pact while affirming its legitimacy as a sovereign right of both nations.





The agreement comes against the backdrop of heightened regional instability, particularly after an Israeli strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar. Its timing also aligns with shifting Gulf security doctrines, where Arab states are signalling a move towards collective defence following external threats.





India reacted cautiously, with External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that New Delhi will study the implications of the pact for national security and regional stability. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to safeguarding its strategic interests in all domains.





The pact also intersects with Pakistan’s ongoing security concerns along its western border. Asif blamed Afghan territory for facilitating terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, accusing the Kabul government of complicity. He warned that if Afghan aggression materialised, wider Arab response under such a pact could not be ruled out.





Historically, Pakistan-Saudi defence ties have been deep-rooted. From 1967 cooperation, to the critical 1979 operation in Mecca where Pakistani special forces aided Saudi troops in retaking Masjid al-Haram, through to the 1982 Bilateral Security Cooperation Agreement, the relationship has steadily evolved. At times, up to 20,000 Pakistani troops were deployed on Saudi soil, while the Kingdom has been a consistent buyer of Pakistani arms.





With the new pact, analysts see a formal shift from tactical cooperation to a strategic umbrella of collective defence. Dawn newspaper described it as the most significant upgrade in bilateral ties in decades, potentially reshaping Gulf defence architecture if more Arab states decide to join.





Based On PTI Report







