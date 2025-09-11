



At the 60th session of the UNHRC in Geneva, India's Permanent Mission Counsellor Kshitij Tyagi delivered a fiercely worded rebuttal to Pakistan's repeated provocations and accusations. Tyagi referred to Pakistan by invoking the metaphor of a "dump truck," a phrase recently used by Pakistan’s own leadership.





He described it as an "inadvertently apt metaphor" for Pakistan as a state continuously "depositing recycled falsehoods and stale propaganda" before the international community.





This rhetoric underscored India’s view of Pakistan as an entity that systematically abuses international platforms like the UNHRC and manipulates the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its political gains. Tyagi charged Pakistan with a "pathological fixation on India," using this obsession as a form of existential validation for itself.





Highlighting Pakistan’s long-standing role as a sponsor and shelter for terrorist networks, Tyagi cited brutal attacks sponsored by Pakistan-based terrorists, including the Pulwama, Uri, Pathankot, Mumbai strikes, and the recent Pahalgam attack.





He condemned Pakistan's hypocrisy, pointing out its historical protection of global terror masterminds such as Osama bin Laden. Tyagi asserted that India's response to these attacks has always been measured and proportionate, reinforcing India's readiness to protect its sovereignty and citizens with unwavering resolve.





The Indian diplomat further accused Pakistan of squandering its credibility on the world stage through endless disinformation campaigns scripted by its military-terrorist complex.





He bluntly termed Pakistan as a "failed state" reliant on turmoil, international handouts, and terror for survival. Tyagi also vehemently rejected Pakistan’s claims of moral high ground and lessons on human rights, dismissing them as "sermons from a terror sponsor" and an entity known for persecuting minorities.





In addition to addressing Pakistan, Tyagi sharply criticised Switzerland—the then-president of the UNHRC—for its "surprising, shallow, and ill-informed" remarks on India’s human rights record, specifically regarding minorities and freedom of expression. He demanded that Switzerland should avoid wasting council time with narratives that distort India's reality.





Tyagi closed by reaffirming India’s firm stance on Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as integral parts of India. He pointed to the progress made in these regions as clear proof of India's commitment to restoring normalcy amid decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.





His speech was widely regarded as one of the strongest diplomatic confrontations against Pakistan in recent years, going viral as a defining moment of India's UN rhetoric, encapsulating themes of state sovereignty, terrorism, and international credibility.





The speech was not only a robust condemnation of Pakistan's use of international forums for propaganda but also a firm declaration of India's determination to expose and counter terror sponsorship, defend its sovereignty, and uphold its narrative on Kashmir and regional security.





Based On TOI Video Report







