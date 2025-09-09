



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unequivocally condemned the recent terrorist attack targeting innocent civilians in Jerusalem, extending condolences to the bereaved families and expressing hopes for the swift recovery of those injured.





The attack occurred at the Ramot Junction when two gunmen, identified as West Bank Palestinians, boarded a bus and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and causing injuries to twelve others; seven of the wounded remain in serious condition, while five sustained lighter injuries.





The perpetrators reportedly used a makeshift "Carlo" submachine gun, a type of improvised weapon commonly manufactured in illegal workshops within the West Bank and previously linked to similar acts of violence.





The immediate response from Israeli authorities included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convening a high-level situation assessment with military and security chiefs to review countermeasures and ensure public safety.





Security forces engaged the attackers at the scene, fatally shooting both gunmen and subsequently launching operations to encircle several Palestinian villages near Ramallah, in an effort to apprehend collaborators and contain further threats.





The broader Israeli political spectrum reacted sharply, with opposition leader Yair Lapid voicing support for the security services and far-right political figures demanding uncompromising military action against Palestinian militant groups.





In contrast, Hamas publicly praised the attack, calling it a "heroic operation" and framing it as a direct reaction to what it terms the ongoing crimes and military actions committed by Israel against Palestinians, particularly in the context of recent escalations in Gaza and the West Bank.





While the group stopped short of accepting operational responsibility, it openly encouraged West Bank residents to intensify direct confrontations with Israeli forces and settlers.





The attack underscores the persistent volatility in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as the operational risks posed by easily assembled improvised weapons and the complex ideological motivations driving such violence.





India’s strong condemnation, reiterated by Modi, aligns with its longstanding policy of zero tolerance for terrorism and rejection of acts targeting civilians in any form.





Based On ANI Report







