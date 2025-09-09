



A deadly shooting attack in east Jerusalem on Monday left at least six people dead and several others injured, according to Israel’s emergency services. The assault occurred at Ramot Junction, a major intersection located on Yigal Yadin Street, at the northern entrance to the city leading toward Jewish settlements in the eastern parts of Jerusalem.





Initial reports from Magen David Adom, Israel’s national ambulance service, indicated at least 15 casualties from the incident, with officials later confirming six fatalities. The attackers reportedly boarded a bus during the morning rush hour and indiscriminately opened fire on passengers and commuters waiting at a nearby bus stop.





Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and chaos, as individuals fled the site while others lay injured or unconscious amid shattered glass and debris scattered across the roadway and sidewalks. Video footage from the aftermath showed terrified commuters running from the area, underscoring the shock and speed with which the attack unfolded.





Authorities confirmed that at least two gunmen were involved in the incident, both of whom were subsequently neutralised by security forces. The attack at such a strategically sensitive junction highlighted the vulnerabilities of highly trafficked transport routes in the city, particularly those connecting to contested areas.





Witness accounts from survivors painted a harrowing picture; one victim, identified as Ester Lugasi, explained to Israeli television from her hospital bed that she initially thought she would not survive, describing how she heard rapid gunfire before fleeing in desperation. Emergency responders who reached the site detailed the confusion and urgency as dozens of injured people required immediate evacuation and treatment under intense and dangerous circumstances.





The attack came against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Israel and Palestinian militant groups, most notably Hamas. Hours before the incident, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz issued a stern ultimatum to Hamas, demanding that they lay down arms and surrender, threatening that the group would otherwise face complete annihilation at the hands of Israeli forces.





While no group immediately claimed responsibility for the Jerusalem shooting, the timing significantly raised alarms over the possibility of escalating violence beyond Gaza into sensitive and contested parts of Jerusalem itself. The targeting of a bus and civilian commuters symbolised a deliberate attempt by the assailants to disrupt daily life and sow fear in Israel’s capital.





Jerusalem has frequently been a flashpoint of violent confrontations, protests, and politically sensitive unrest. Recently, the city witnessed demonstrations demanding the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, during which protesters set trash bins ablaze and stormed buildings, prompting a forceful police intervention. Monday’s shooting only intensified national concerns about security and renewed calls for heightened vigilance in high-density civilian areas.





The Israeli government pledged swift investigations to establish the origin and affiliations of the attackers while enhancing deployment of security personnel to prevent further attacks.





At the same time, the brutal incident illustrated the persistent challenges Israel faces in balancing its day-to-day urban stability with the ongoing broader conflict against militant actors, underscoring the fragile security environment surrounding Jerusalem at a time of mounting regional pressures.





