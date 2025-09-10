



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have personally intervened to advance stalled India-US trade negotiations, signalling a strong commitment to conclude a mutually beneficial trade deal soon.





Modi, responding quickly to Trump's positive remarks on Truth Social, expressed confidence that the ongoing bilateral trade talks would unlock "limitless potential" for the partnership between the two nations. Modi highlighted that their teams were working hard to conclude discussions at the earliest, and he looked forward to further dialogue with Trump to foster a brighter, more prosperous future for both countries.





An Indian delegation led by Rajesh Agarwal, India’s chief trade negotiator and Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce, is scheduled to visit Washington next week. This high-level visit aims to restart in-person trade negotiations with US officials, focusing on resolving outstanding trade barriers that have been a source of tension, including tariffs.





The visit is part of renewed efforts following weeks of diplomatic strain and tariff impositions by the US—initially a 25% tariff on Indian goods, compounded by an additional 25% due to India’s continued oil imports from Russia, cumulatively reaching 50%. Despite these challenges, the leaders’ exchanges have shifted the tone towards cooperation.





Trump also confirmed that he looks forward to speaking with Modi soon and is optimistic about an easy, successful conclusion to the trade deal for both countries. This optimism contrasts with prior tensions and criticism from various US officials, reflecting a desire at the highest political levels to overcome obstacles.





Concurrent to the trade talks, the US and India are also advancing defence-related deals, including addressing Indian concerns over pricing for six P8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft and finalizing the purchase of 113 GE-404 aircraft engines to power the TEJAS MK-IA fighter jet.





Overall, the active, direct engagement by Modi and Trump, coupled with the dispatch of trade delegations, underscores a strong political will to mend differences and strengthen the strategic and economic partnership.





While bureaucrats manage the details, the visible leadership involvement suggests both countries aim to finalize a win-win trade agreement that could redefine the India-US economic relationship amid broader geopolitical complexities.





This comes in the run-up to the forthcoming Quad Summit, further underscoring the importance of stable, cooperative ties between the two natural allies. The trade deal resumption and positive diplomacy represent a significant step in mending recent rifts caused by tariffs and trade disputes in 2025.





The Modi-Trump interaction has cut through previous noise and acrimony to renew momentum on trade talks, with delegations preparing to meet imminently to resolve trade barriers and secure a promising bilateral trade agreement that both leaders believe will benefit their countries’ futures significantly.





This development points to a more constructive phase in India-US relations despite recent tensions and signals a mutual prioritization of partnership and prosperity.





Based On Hindustan Times Report







