

The US government has initiated a sweeping crackdown on foreigners who publicly celebrate or justify the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirming that visa revocations are underway.





Speaking to Fox News, Rubio declared that America will not tolerate the presence of foreign nationals who endorse political violence, stressing that such individuals either will not be granted visas or will see their existing ones cancelled.





He emphasised that granting entry to people who glorify killings constitutes a threat to national harmony and security, and asserted that deportation proceedings will target those already in the country engaged in celebratory or provocative conduct following Kirk’s death.





Rubio amplified his remarks in a strongly worded X post, warning foreign residents that if they cheer on the assassination of any American political figure, they should “prepare to be deported,” as the United States “will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens.”





His statement marks the beginning of a wider policy shift aligning immigration enforcement with counter-extremism efforts, deploying visa measures as a deterrent against foreign endorsement of domestic political violence.





Supporting the initiative, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin announced that her department will back State Department efforts to identify and strip visas from those who glorify violence against Americans. She reinforced that the U.S. immigration system should not accommodate individuals whose online behaviour reflects hostility toward citizens or institutions.





Likewise, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau condemned the surge of celebratory posts on social media, labelling them “disgusting,” and instructed consular officials to act swiftly against violators.





In his own X post, Landau further invited the public to report instances where foreigners rationalise or trivialise such violence, underscoring a whole-of-government approach in which immigration policy serves as a frontline tool in safeguarding political stability.





Rubio defended the move as consistent with America’s sovereign right to deny entry to those engaged in “negative and destructive behaviour,” while noting that visa reviews have already commenced. Officials revealed that additional layers of scrutiny and new directives are expected as part of a broader clampdown in the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination.





This decisive action reflects the administration’s growing intent to merge immigration controls with ideological screening, targeting non-citizens who are perceived as endorsing or spreading narratives that undermine American civic order.





Based On ABI Report







