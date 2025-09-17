



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, calling him a “friend” and expressing pride in the strong India–Australia partnership.





In a video message, Albanese highlighted the “incredible contribution” of the Indian community in Australia and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties across defence, trade, education, and renewable energy.





His greeting followed a series of wishes from global leaders, underscoring Modi’s stature on the international stage. Earlier, US President Donald Trump called PM Modi, conveyed birthday wishes, and praised him for doing a “tremendous job,” while also thanking India for its support in his initiatives to end the Russia–Ukraine conflict.





Modi, in turn, expressed gratitude to Trump, calling him a “friend” and affirming India’s commitment to elevate the Comprehensive Global Partnership with the US. Russia also joined in the greetings, with Ambassador Denis Alipov lauding Modi’s “invaluable contribution” in enhancing India–Russia friendship, wishing him success in service of the nation and the world.





The global outpouring of wishes highlighted India’s central role in contemporary geopolitics and the deepening strategic alignments New Delhi shares, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, where the India–Australia partnership is regarded as a vital pillar of regional stability.





Based On ANI Report







