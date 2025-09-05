



External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar on Thursday underscored the importance of self-reliance and national resilience in the context of rapidly changing global dynamics.





Speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition on India’s mathematical heritage at the India International Centre in New Delhi, Jaishankar emphasised that the world is experiencing an “extraordinary period of change,” where both global institutions and established modes of governance, interaction, and behaviour are undergoing fundamental transformation.





He noted that while political complexity itself creates challenges for nations, the added factor of deep economic volatility has created a more uncertain environment. In this shifting landscape, the External Affairs Minister argued that the most effective national response is to pursue intensified nation-building, reinforce national identity, and to pursue India’s national interests uncompromisingly.





He cautioned that what is at stake is not merely policy positioning, but the very “dignity and self-image of a people, their freedom to exercise choices, and their ability to withstand pressure.”





Jaishankar linked these imperatives directly to Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), calling it a “compelling argument” in the current era. While he stressed the need to expand engagement with the global community, he was careful to underline that it must be matched by internal consolidation, greater societal confidence, and the capacity to withstand external pressures without losing autonomy.





Framing Atmanirbharta as a guarantee of both dignity and strategic flexibility, the Minister argued that the pursuit of self-reliance is not mere economic policy but a broader nation‑building project tied to India’s global standing.





The occasion for these remarks was the inauguration of a large-scale exhibition curated to celebrate India’s mathematical contributions through history, ranging from ancient scholars like Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, Bhaskara-II, to modern icons such as Srinivasa Ramanujan and CR Rao. The exhibition featured centuries-old manuscripts that document India’s pioneering role in mathematics and logical sciences, positioning them as vital contributions not just to Indian heritage but to the global knowledge community.





Jaishankar praised the initiative as a valuable exercise in “rediscovering ourselves,” adding that the Ministry of External Affairs is “really proud to be a supporter of this project.” By encouraging recognition of Indian knowledge systems, the exhibition, in his view, strengthens cultural confidence while also serving as a subtle instrument of diplomacy.





Complementing Jaishankar’s message, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran reflected on the enduring role of cultural heritage in international relations. He described culture as a powerful tool of diplomacy, capable of shaping perceptions and fostering engagement beyond conventional statecraft.





Saran noted that one of the missions of Indian diplomacy is to showcase the country’s intellectual and cultural wealth, and initiatives like this exhibition help project a long civilizational continuity, rooted in scientific and scholarly achievement.





The exhibition is part of a wider International Conference on South Asia’s Manuscript Heritage and Mathematical Contributions, being hosted at the India International Centre from September 4–5, 2025. Organised in collaboration with the Centre for Traditional Indian Knowledge Systems and Skills, IIT-Bombay, and supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, the conference brings together scholars to discuss the historical development of mathematics, the interlinkages of South Asian knowledge traditions with global systems, and the enduring relevance of these legacies.





The event will feature deliberations, academic exchanges, and cultural showcasing that reaffirm India’s role as a leading contributor to intellectual traditions stretching from antiquity to the present era.





The exhibition itself will remain open to the public for ten days, between September 5 and 14, 2025, at the India International Centre. By highlighting the continuum of India’s mathematical advances and contextualising them within the broader pursuit of Atmanirbharta, the event merges cultural heritage with contemporary policy discourse. In effect, the External Affairs Minister’s remarks connected India’s civilizational contributions with its present‑day aspiration to assert national interests firmly and autonomously in a fluid and often volatile international order.





Based On ANI Report







