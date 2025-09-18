



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for her warm birthday wishes. In a telephone conversation and social media post, PM Modi welcomed the adoption of the 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' and reaffirmed India's commitment to elevate bilateral ties with the European Union to a new level.





This agenda, unveiled by the European Commission and the High Representative, marks a significant milestone designed to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, investment, technology, defence, and global governance.





The new EU-India strategic agenda focuses on five priority areas: security and defence, connectivity and global affairs, prosperity, sustainability, and technology and innovation. It aims to enhance prosperity and security for both partners while addressing major global challenges.





In particular, it stresses strengthening trade and economic security through the upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA), targeted for conclusion by the end of 2025, with committed support from both sides.





President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted that the EU is India’s largest trading partner and pledged readiness to invest in the shared future. She emphasised boosting bilateral trade, investment, talent mobility, and joint innovation efforts, alongside intensifying industrial cooperation in defence.





This strategic framework also prioritises cooperation on clean energy transitions, digital technology, critical emerging tech, and global connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.





Both leaders reiterated commitment to resolving global conflicts peacefully, specifically noting India’s stance on an early peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. The dialogue also underscored shared values and the importance of reliable partnerships amid shifting geopolitical realities, while addressing challenges such as Russia's involvement and geopolitical tensions influencing EU-India relations.





The announcement came amid widespread international birthday greetings to PM Modi from major world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. PM Modi acknowledged these felicitations and spoke of enhancing India's strategic partnerships globally.





The new EU-India strategic agenda represents a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen bilateral cooperation on economic, security, technological, and geopolitical fronts, signalling a new high in India-EU relations and preparation for their summit in early 2026. The Free Trade Agreement pending finalisation by year-end is a cornerstone, setting the economic foundation for this elevated partnership.





Based On ANI Report







