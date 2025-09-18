



Rolls-Royce inaugurated its largest Global Capability and Innovation Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru at the Manyata Embassy Business Park, Bangalore, marking a major milestone in its global operations.





The 700-seat GCC is now the company’s largest and most advanced facility worldwide, designed to power Rolls-Royce’s global aerospace, defence, and power systems businesses through enhanced engineering, digital, and enterprise services teams.





Rolls-Royce has a long-standing presence in Karnataka, dating back to a 1956 agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This earmarks another one of Bangalore’s global status as a top-three aerospace city, with a strong ecosystem spanning propulsion, structural components, advanced technologies, and end-manufacturing, supported by leading companies like Aequs, Collins Aerospace, Wipro, Mahindra Aerospace, Boeing, Airbus, and Tata Advanced Systems.





Rolls-Royce employs more than 3,000 people in India, including around 2,000 highly skilled engineers, most of whom are based in Karnataka. These engineers contribute to global development programs in various aerospace and defence sectors.





The company reaffirmed its commitment to India, with plans to double its supply chain sourcing from India over the next five years, aiming to deepen integration of Indian suppliers into its global network and bolster local manufacturing capabilities for complex aerospace engine components, naval propulsion, diesel engines, and gas turbines.





Rolls-Royce Chief Financial Officer Helen McCabe highlighted the company’s journey with India from early collaborations with HAL to the present, emphasising the promising future of innovation and collaboration at the new GCC.





British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron was also present at the inauguration, underscoring the strong partnership between the UK and India in aerospace and defence sectors.





This expansion underscores Karnataka's role as a critical hub for advanced engineering and sets a foundation for sustained innovation and global business growth for Rolls-Royce, aligning with India's "Make in India" vision and reinforcing Bangalore as a strategic aerospace and defence investment destination.





Agencies







