



The Indian Army achieved a significant milestone with the successful pilot overhaul of the Armoured Recovery Vehicle (ARV) VT-72B at the 512 Army Base Workshop in Pune under Project Lotus.





The VT-72B ARV, derived from the T-72B tank platform, is vital for recovering and repairing frontline tanks and armoured fighting vehicles, ensuring their combat readiness across diverse terrains.





After decades of service, these vehicles required a systematic overhaul to extend their operational life and maintain critical battlefield support capabilities.





The overhauled ARV VT-72B was ceremonially flagged off by Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance, accompanied by Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Director General of EME, and Major General Lalit Kapoor, Commander of the Base Workshop Group.





The ceremony included a detailed inspection of the restored vehicle, interactions with the project team, and commendations for their professionalism and dedication.





This indigenous overhaul under Project Lotus showcases the Corps of EME's technical expertise and dedication, reducing dependence on imports for maintenance and spare parts, optimising lifecycle costs, and reinforcing the Indian Army's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.





The successful restoration reflects India's self-reliance drive and provides a new lease of life to vintage but essential combat support assets, marking a new phase in force sustainment and operational excellence.





The event symbolises the Indian Army’s focus on sustainability, operational readiness, innovation, and indigenisation, strengthening its battlefield support infrastructure while showcasing strategic autonomy in defence production.





