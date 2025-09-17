



Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, acknowledging his significant role in strengthening the long-standing India-Russia friendship.





Posting in Hindi on social media platform X, Alipov expressed gratitude for Modi’s contributions that have elevated bilateral relations beyond their traditional framework, highlighting hopes for his continued success for India and global welfare.





His message underscored Moscow’s recognition of New Delhi’s growing international stature and Modi’s personal involvement in nurturing strategic ties.





Earlier, US President Donald Trump conveyed his birthday wishes to Modi through a phone call, emphasizing personal camaraderie by referring to him as a friend, and praised his leadership as “tremendous.”





Trump also acknowledged India’s diplomatic support on efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, linking Modi’s international role with a broader peace-building agenda. Sharing the details of the call on Truth Social, Trump publicly thanked Modi for his backing, reflecting growing alignment between Washington and New Delhi on global security issues under his administration.





Responding to Trump, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, reciprocating the warmth by addressing the US President as “my friend.” Modi reiterated India’s deep commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership, projecting continuity in strategic cooperation.





He also assured support for Trump’s initiatives aimed at securing a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine war, framing India as a constructive diplomatic actor engaging across both Russia and the US.





These exchanges on Modi’s milestone birthday not only highlighted global recognition of his leadership but also showcased India’s balancing act in strengthening simultaneously its partnerships with Russia and the United States during a complex geopolitical period.





Based On ANI Report







