GTRE's Kaveri Turbofan will see a revival with the Safran-India JV pact





The Kaveri engine project, initiated by India’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) in the late 1980s, aimed at providing an indigenous turbofan engine for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS.





However, persistent issues in thrust delivery, excessive weight, endurance, and afterburner efficiency hampered the program. By 2008, the Kaveri was officially de-linked from the TEJAS, which instead adopted the more reliable GE F404 engines supplied by the United States. This marked a significant setback, as India had invested heavily in developing an independent aero-engine capability.





One of the biggest challenges came after India’s 1998 nuclear tests, when Western sanctions restricted access to critical materials, design know-how, and engine technologies. Despite producing multiple prototypes and conducting flight tests on a modified Russian IL-76 test bed, the Kaveri was unable to cross the required thrust benchmarks of 90kN with afterburner, consistently falling short.





In addition, higher-than-expected engine weight reduced its thrust-to-weight efficiency, making it unsuitable for TEJAS operations. These hurdles forced India to pursue interim solutions from foreign suppliers.





Rather than shutting down completely, the Kaveri project was redirected into spin-off programs. One of these was the Dry Kaveri, a non-afterburning engine variant designed for Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs).





This allowed DRDO to salvage years of research into materials, hot-section components, and fuel efficiency by fitting it into less demanding platforms. Paris Air Show demonstrations and GTRE presentations showed signs of progress, but the critical need remained: a full-scale indigenous fighter engine.





Against this backdrop, Indo-French collaboration on jet engine development has emerged as a transformative opportunity. During President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India in 2023, Safran advanced discussions with GTRE on the joint creation of an indigenous fighter engine program. The deal is distinguished by Safran’s offer of complete technology transfer—an unprecedented move in the global aero–engine sector that has long been guarded by a handful of nations.





According to official disclosures, the Safran–GTRE program will run over 12 years and produce nine prototypes of an advanced turbofan for fighters. The initial engine variant is expected to deliver 120 kN class thrust, eventually scaling to 140 kN by completion. These power packs will be manufactured under Indian intellectual property rights, with critical know‑how such as single‑crystal blade technology, thermal barrier coating, and hot‑section design being transferred fully into Indian hands.





The adoption of single‑crystal superalloy turbine blades makes the new engine especially notable. These blades can withstand far higher temperatures and stress, offering improved fuel efficiency, durability, and thrust–to–weight ratio—crucial factors for fifth‑generation combat aircraft. By mastering these technologies, DRDO enters a highly restricted global club of engine manufacturers consisting only of the United States, Russia, the UK, and France.





This engine program will directly empower India’s twin‑engine Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is slated to be developed and produced by national industrial champions such as Tata, L&T, and Adani Defence. With thrust ratings of 120–140 kN, the AMCA will gain true super-cruise potential, long‑term growth capacity, and the independence of indigenous propulsion.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently underscored the importance of a indigenous aero‑engine capability, citing it as a "tier‑one technology" with both military and civilian dividends. Beyond powering fighters, such engines could spawn spin‑off applications in transport aviation and power generation.





The global context underlines the urgency. While countries like the U.S., Russia, France, and the U.K. tightly safeguard their technology, China—even with its vast industrial strides—remains dependent on Russian designs or reverse‑engineered engines. For India, therefore, bridging the “propulsion gap” via the Safran collaboration ensures not just self‑reliance but also enduring strategic autonomy.





If executed with full transfer of know‑how and production integration, the Safran–India engine program promises to be a genuine game‑changer for both the IAF and the Indian defence ecosystem, transforming the nation from an engine buyer into a future exporter of advanced propulsion systems.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







