



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel, and the global Jewish community on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, marking the Jewish New Year 5786.





In his message shared on X, Modi used the Hebrew phrase Shana Tova while wishing peace, hope, and good health, underlining both cultural respect and the strengthening of India-Israel ties.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also conveyed their wishes, addressing their counterparts Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana respectively, emphasizing peace, prosperity, and blessings in the Jewish New Year.





Rosh Hashanah, which inaugurates the Jewish High Holy Days, is among the most significant events of Judaism, marked by synagogue prayers, family gatherings, reflection, and repentance, as it is believed in Jewish tradition to be the day when God inscribes each person’s fate in the Book of Life for the year ahead.





The coordinated greetings from India’s top leadership reflect not only goodwill towards the Jewish community but also highlight the growing strategic and cultural partnership between India and Israel, especially following Netanyahu’s recent 75th birthday when Modi reaffirmed their long-standing friendship.





This gesture reinforces India’s diplomatic outreach and cultural sensitivity in fostering closer engagement with Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.











Based On ANI Report