



India and Morocco have taken a significant step in strengthening bilateral defence relations with the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Rabat—the first-ever visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Morocco.





The MoU, signed with Morocco’s Defence Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi, establishes an institutional framework for expanding cooperation across multiple defence dimensions. Areas of engagement will include regular exchanges between defence personnel, joint training programs, and enhanced industrial linkages focusing on defence manufacturing and co-development opportunities.





The discussions between the two ministers covered a broad spectrum of strategic domains where both nations share common interests.





Counter-terrorism was at the forefront, given the security challenges both countries face from extremist elements, alongside cooperation in maritime security to safeguard key sea lanes in the Indian Ocean-Atlantic interface.





New areas such as cyber defence and capacity building were also highlighted, aligning with India’s growing emphasis on digital-domain security and Morocco’s efforts at modernizing its security infrastructure.





This agreement builds upon the upward trajectory in relations that gained momentum after Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit in 2015. Since then, ties have steadily expanded in trade, culture, and now, defence.





The institutionalization of defence cooperation signals a new strategic dimension in India-Morocco relations, opening avenues for defence industry collaboration, particularly with India’s focus on defence exports under the Make in India initiative.





Singh’s visit underscores India’s push to deepen its outreach in North Africa, creating a stronger presence in the extended neighbourhood. For Morocco, this marks a diversification of defence partnerships beyond traditional European allies, tapping into India’s growing technological and industrial base.





With this agreement, both nations aim to establish a long-term, structured cooperation mechanism that could eventually evolve into joint exercises, technology sharing, and multi-domain security dialogues.





