



United States President Donald Trump will deliver his fifth address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today, marking his first appearance at the body since returning for a second term in office.





The White House has previewed that Trump will use the platform to highlight what he describes as "historic accomplishments" achieved within just eight months of his new administration, including the resolution of seven ongoing global wars and conflicts — a claim meant to underscore his foreign policy success.





Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasised that the President will strike a tone of bold confidence, stressing that globalist institutions have weakened international stability and that his leadership offers a "straightforward and constructive" alternative vision for peace, sovereignty, and cooperation.





Alongside his keynote speech, Trump will engage in a series of high-level bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Argentina, and senior representatives from the European Union, reflecting both strategic and economic priorities.





A particularly watched engagement will be with Zelenskyy, who, according to Al Jazeera, intends to push for stronger US-led sanctions against Russia amid the grinding conflict in Eastern Europe.





Trump’s multilateral diplomacy will extend into a closed-door summit with key regional leaders, including those of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan — nations at the centre of security dynamics in the Middle East and Asia.





This year’s UNGA, the 80th session since its inception, formally opened on September 9, with the General Debate beginning September 23, providing a global stage for Trump’s message and test case for his renewed leadership.





With all 193 UN member states participating, Trump’s address is expected to be a defining moment not just for his administration’s international positioning but also for broader debates over the future of global governance, security architecture, and the balance between nationalist sovereignty and multilateral order.





