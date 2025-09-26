

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday to mount a strongly worded endorsement of US President Donald Trump, lauding his role in facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Sharif went as far as to call Trump a “man of peace,” while formally recommending him as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

During his speech, Sharif claimed that the latest ceasefire along the volatile Line of Control (LoC) came as a direct result of Trump’s “bold and vigorous leadership.” He argued that Islamabad, despite being in a “position of strength,” accepted the truce out of respect for Trump’s interventions.

“In recognition of Trump’s outstanding contribution to promoting peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is the least we can do for his love of peace,” Sharif declared.





The Pakistani leader devoted a significant portion of his UNGA address to highlighting Trump’s supposed mediation, framing the episode as a diplomatic breakthrough. He praised Trump’s team for their “active role” in defusing tensions, suggesting that without such efforts the fallout of cross-border hostilities could have been severe.





However, Sharif’s assertions stood in sharp contrast to New Delhi’s position on the ceasefire. Indian officials have consistently maintained that the agreement was purely the outcome of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. India insists that no external leader, including Trump, played any role in bringing about the truce — framing the ceasefire as strictly a bilateral military-to-military understanding.





Adding a layer of irony, reports indicated that Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s powerful Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, were made to wait almost an hour at the Oval Office before meeting Trump. Despite championing his leadership on the world stage, the Pakistani delegation experienced an awkward delay in Washington that appeared to undercut the optics of Sharif’s praise.





President Trump, known for his characteristic flamboyance, addressed the episode in a quip-filled remark to reporters from the Oval Office. “They’re coming, and they may be in this room right now. I don’t know, because we’re late,” he said, before extending praise to both Sharif and Munir. Referring to the Pakistani duo, Trump added: “We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister.”





Sharif’s unexpected pitch for Trump’s Nobel recognition has drawn attention for both its timing and tone. The move appears aimed at strengthening Islamabad’s ties with Washington while attempting to recast Pakistan’s global diplomatic image as peace-seeking rather than conflict-driven.





Yet, with India distancing itself from Trump’s supposed involvement, the Prime Minister’s remarks also risk fuelling debate over narrative manipulation and political posturing at the UN stage.





Based On ANI Report







