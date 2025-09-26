

India is on track to finalise a landmark $1 billion agreement with US aerospace giant General Electric (GE) for 113 F404-IN20 fighter jet engines. The deal, expected to be signed in October, will power the Indian Air Force’s planned fleet of TEJAS MK-1A aircraft. According to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), negotiations have concluded with pricing settled, and only contract formalities remain.

The massive procurement aligns with the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) earlier contract for 97 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft worth ₹62,370 crore. HAL chairman Dr. DK Sunil confirmed that deliveries will begin as early as October, with the first fighter already built and awaiting final tests.





The order consists of 68 single-seat fighters and 29 twin-seat trainers, with all deliveries to be completed over six years starting in 2027-28. HAL aims to finish supplying all 180 TEJAS fighters under current orders by 2032-33, replacing the IAF’s retiring MiG-21 fleet.





The TEJAS MK-1A represents a major leap in India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities. With nearly 70% indigenous systems and 50% of raw materials sourced from Indian private manufacturers, the program significantly boosts the local defence ecosystem. Key indigenous upgrades include the UTTAM AESA Radar, electronic warfare systems, and smart weapons integration, making TEJAS a modern multi-role combat aircraft capable of air defence, strike, and maritime operations.





Beyond the F404 engine supply, HAL and GE are pursuing a deeper strategic partnership through the co-production of F414 engines in India.





These advanced engines are set to power the TEJAS MK-2 and the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Negotiations aim to secure an 80% technology transfer, strengthening India’s indigenous capacity for future combat aircraft programs and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The GE deal reflects Washington’s growing defence partnership with New Delhi, with the US increasingly aligning with India’s long-term indigenisation goals.





Despite recent global tariff disputes, HAL confirmed that trade frictions are not impacting engine negotiations. Instead, the agreement is likely to act as a catalyst for broader India-US defence technology collaborations, reinforcing India’s military self-reliance while deepening bilateral strategic ties.





The deal will strengthen HAL’s role as the hub of Indian fighter jet manufacturing and is expected to accelerate the modernisation of India’s aerospace sector. By 2047, coinciding with the national vision of becoming a developed nation, HAL aims to emerge as a global competitor in advanced fighter jet production through indigenous programs like TEJAS MK-2, AMCA, and collaborative technology transfer partnerships with global leaders.





Based On Times of India Report











